News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/07/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Stocks Fall After Recent Rally

The Dow fell as investors grew anxious that the recent rally has gone too far given the patchy economic recovery. 

 
Fed's Clarida Says Economy's Path Tied to Efforts to Deal With Pandemic

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in a television interview that the fate of the economy is tied to what happens with the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Layoffs Fell in May to Pre-Coronavirus Levels

The number of Americans dismissed from their jobs fell sharply in May to match levels recorded before the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns caused widespread layoffs. 

 
Covid Still Poses Challenges for Financial System, Fed's Quarles Says

Global policy makers responded decisively to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year but the financial system isn't out of the woods yet, a top Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. 

 
Oil Prices Swing Ahead of Stockpile Data

Crude prices have stalled around $40 a barrel as traders wait for inventory data that might indicate whether the U.S. economy and demand for oil are indeed rebounding. 

 
U.S. Virus Cases Rise as Country Withdraws From WHO

Officials across the country struggled to balance rising coronavirus cases with the need to reopen their economies, as the Trump administration followed through on earlier threats to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization. 

 
The World Can't Take Much More Shale Gas

Natural-gas prices have bounced back from the 25-year low reached late last month, but analysts and traders don't expect them to go much higher. At least until it is time to turn on the heat. 

 
Investment Firms and Real-Estate Developers Took Stimulus Loans Too

The former U.S. operations of a sanctioned Russian bank, a hedge fund partly owned by one of the biggest private-equity firms in the world and a real-estate developer behind two of Manhattan's most expensive condominium towers were among the firms that benefited from PPP. 

 
Argentina Bond Deal Endorsed by Old Allies Gramercy, Fintech

Argentine bond prices rose after the country's government revised a restructuring proposal it made in April by offering to increase bondholder recoveries. 

 
Unemployment Expected to Reach Highest Level Since Great Depression

Unemployment rates in the world's advanced economies will end the year higher than at any time since the Great Depression and not return to their pre-pandemic levels until 2022 at the earliest, according to the Organization for Economic and Cooperation and Development.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.12% 79.9174 Delayed Quote.18.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.26% 42.97 Delayed Quote.-34.97%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.19% 70.87 Delayed Quote.17.99%
WTI -0.69% 40.365 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
