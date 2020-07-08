U.S. Stocks Climb While China Rally Powers Ahead

U.S. stocks advanced, while mainland Chinese shares extended a winning streak for a seventh consecutive day.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic Says Some Data Suggest Recovery Pace Leveling Off

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday some data suggests the U.S. economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession may be stalling as some parts of the country appear to haven't handled reopening efforts as well as they could have.

U.S. Companies Slashed Dividends at Fastest Pace in More Than a Decade

U.S. companies scrambling to withstand the coronavirus pandemic unveiled in the second quarter their steepest dividend cuts since 2009, though the pace of cuts appears to have slowed.

U.K. Pumps Billions Into Its Ailing Economy to Keep Crisis at Bay

The U.K. government announced up to $38 billion in fresh stimulus measures intended to boost the country's economy as it exits lockdown, a path that is also being considered by other rich nations.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil surprisingly increased by 5.7 million barrels to 539.2 million barrels, but gasoline supplies fell sharply, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

Fed Names Banks in $600 Billion Main Street Lending Program

The Fed published a partial list of banks and credit unions participating in its Main Street Lending Program in a bid to drum up interest among small and midsize companies trying to weather the coronavirus recession.

New Coronavirus Surges Slow Economic Recovery

Restaurant seating rates have fallen of late in Florida, California, Arizona and Texas. Foot traffic to businesses has ebbed in some states since late June. Internet searches for 'file for unemployment' in Arizona and Florida are rising.

Gold ETF Inflows Hit Record as Bullion Rally Continues

Nearly $40 billion flowed into gold-backed exchange-traded funds in the first half of the year, topping the previous annual record and highlighting robust investor demand for precious metals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Riskiest European Government Debt Rallies to Pre-Coronavirus Crisis Levels

Despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's statement earlier this year that it isn't the central bank's job to close yield spreads, that is precisely what it has done.

U.S. Hits 3 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Infections continue to rise rapidly in populous states such as Florida and Texas, and New York City's mayor unveiled a plan to reopen the nation's largest school district this fall.