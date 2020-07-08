China's Industrial Deflation Eased in June

The decline in China's factory-gate prices moderated in June as global commodities prices recovered and the domestic manufacturing sector returned to normal, driving demand for industrial goods.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic Says Some Data Suggest Recovery Pace Leveling Off

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Wednesday some data suggests the U.S. economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession may be stalling as some parts of the country appear to not have handled reopening efforts as well as they could have.

U.S. Budget Gap in June Nearly Matched Entire Fiscal 2019 Deficit

The U.S. budget deficit totaled $863 billion in June, nearly as much as the entire gap for fiscal year 2019, as federal spending tripled to combat the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues plunged.

U.S. Stocks Climb While China Rally Powers Ahead

U.S. stocks advanced, while mainland Chinese shares extended a winning streak for a seventh consecutive day.

U.S. Companies Slashed Dividends at Fastest Pace in More Than a Decade

U.S. companies scrambling to withstand the coronavirus pandemic unveiled in the second quarter their steepest dividend cuts since 2009, though the pace of cuts appears to have slowed.

Pandemic Slowed Private-Equity Fund Closings in First Half

Fewer private-equity funds closed in the second quarter than in any quarter since at least 2015, as lockdowns took their toll.

Fed's $600 Billion Lending Program Will See More Interest if Economy Slumps, Official Says

The Federal Reserve's $600 billion lending program for medium-size businesses hasn't attracted much interest yet, but that is likely to change if the U.S. economy takes a turn for the worse amid rising coronavirus cases, said the official who runs the program.

U.K. Pumps Billions Into Its Ailing Economy to Keep Crisis at Bay

The U.K. government announced up to $38 billion in fresh stimulus measures intended to boost the country's economy as it exits lockdown, a path that is also being considered by other rich nations.

New York Fed Official Explains Modest Use of Emergency Lending Tools

The relatively modest use of Federal Reserve emergency lending facilities during the coronavirus pandemic owes to the health of banks heading into the crisis and aggressive action by policy makers, a top Federal Reserve Bank of New York official said in remarks Wednesday.

Riskiest European Government Debt Rallies to Pre-Coronavirus Crisis Levels

Despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's statement earlier this year that it isn't the central bank's job to close yield spreads, that is precisely what it has done.