U.S. Stocks Drop After Jobless Claims

U.S. stocks dropped as investors continued to back away from bets on a smooth reopening from the coronavirus shutdowns.

U.S. Initial Unemployment Claims Edged Down in Latest Week

New applications for unemployment benefits edged lower last week and the number receiving payments fell to the lowest level since mid-April, signs the labor market is healing.

Corporate Tech in Line for its Pandemic Haircut

As the pandemic rages on, corporate technology budgets won't be spared. That could prove a problem for investors who have been banking on business being even better than usual.

Coronavirus Cases Top 12 Million World-Wide

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 12 million world-wide, with about a quarter of those in the U.S., as reopenings remained on track in some states, including in a number of the worst-hit areas.

America Is on a Lumber Binge

Prices for forest products like lumber and plywood have soared because of booming demand from home builders making up for lost time, a DIY explosion and a race among restaurants and bars to install outdoor seating.

Supreme Court to Hear Case on Government Seizure of Fannie, Freddie Profits

The U.S. high court will wade into a yearslong dispute involving the federal takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the financial crisis of 2008, agreeing to review a case examining the government's move to seize the mortgage-finance companies' profits..

Brazilian Stocks Attract Outside Investors, Despite Pandemic

More people are dying from Covid-19 in Brazil than anywhere else in the developing world. Yet foreign investors are putting more money into Brazilian stocks than they are taking out for the first time in months.

Recession Prospects Drove Bank of Mexico's June Rate Cut

Expectations of a deep recession amid the coronavirus pandemic prompted Mexican central bankers to cut interest rates last month while keeping a wary eye on inflation and its impact on the economically vulnerable, minutes of the meeting showed.

China Tries to Keep Market Exuberance Under Control

Chinese state media urged investors to think long-term, and authorities highlighted hundreds of operations making illegal loans against shares, showing that Beijing is eager to avoid stocks overshooting.

Ackman's Blank-Check IPO Is Latest Stop on His Comeback Tour

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman has come roaring back after years of dwindling assets and a self-imposed exile from the spotlight.