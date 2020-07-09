U.S. Stocks Drop After Jobless Claims

U.S. stocks dropped as investors continued to back away from bets on a smooth reopening from the coronavirus shutdowns.

U.S. Initial Unemployment Claims Edged Down in Latest Week

New applications for unemployment benefits edged lower last week and the number receiving payments fell to the lowest level since mid-April, signs the labor market is healing.

Corporate Tech in Line for its Pandemic Haircut

As the pandemic rages on, corporate technology budgets won't be spared. That could prove a problem for investors who have been banking on business being even better than usual.

Coronavirus Cases Soar as States Puzzle Over School Reopenings

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and new cases climbed in a number of states as governors across the U.S. wrestled with the looming issue of how to safely reopen schools in the fall.

America Is on a Lumber Binge

Prices for forest products like lumber and plywood have soared because of booming demand from home builders making up for lost time, a DIY explosion and a race among restaurants and bars to install outdoor seating.

Supreme Court to Hear Case on Government Seizure of Fannie, Freddie Profits

The U.S. high court will wade into a yearslong dispute involving the federal takeover of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac during the financial crisis of 2008, agreeing to review a case examining the government's move to seize the mortgage-finance companies' profits..

Brazilian Stocks Attract Outside Investors, Despite Pandemic

More people are dying from Covid-19 in Brazil than anywhere else in the developing world. Yet foreign investors are putting more money into Brazilian stocks than they are taking out for the first time in months.

Recession Prospects Drove Bank of Mexico's June Rate Cut

Expectations of a deep recession amid the coronavirus pandemic prompted Mexican central bankers to cut interest rates last month while keeping a wary eye on inflation and its impact on the economically vulnerable, minutes of the meeting showed.

China's Markets Rally on Optimism Economy Shaking Off Covid-19

Authorities highlighted hundreds of operations making illegal loans against shares, showing that Beijing is eager to prevent stocks from overshooting.

Ackman's Blank-Check IPO Is Latest Stop on His Comeback Tour

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman has come roaring back after years of dwindling assets and a self-imposed exile from the spotlight.