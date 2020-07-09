Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/09/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Drop After Jobless Claims

U.S. stocks dropped as investors continued to back away from bets on a smooth reopening from the coronavirus shutdowns. 

 
Mnuchin Sees Stimulus Deal by End of July

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration is working with the Senate to pass a new bill for coronavirus-related economic aid by the end of July, as enhanced unemployment benefits near expiration. 

 
'Stablecoins' Vulnerable to Criminal Abuse, Watchdog Says

A type of digital currency that aims to maintain a stable value relative to that of an underlying asset or benchmark has the potential for mass adoption, but that potential also makes it more vulnerable to criminal abuse, a global standard setter for anti-money-laundering laws said. 

 
U.K. Retail Starts to Recover

Footfall at U.K. retail shops started to improve in June as coronavirus restrictions continued to ease, but the recovery wasn't as strong as in other European countries. 

 
U.S. Initial Unemployment Claims Edged Down in Latest Week

New applications for unemployment benefits edged lower last week and the number receiving payments fell to the lowest level since mid-April, signs the labor market is healing. 

 
Coronavirus Cases Soar as States Puzzle Over School Reopenings

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and new cases climbed in a number of states as governors across the U.S. wrestled with the looming issue of how to safely reopen schools in the fall. 

 
America Is on a Lumber Binge

Prices for forest products like lumber and plywood have soared because of booming demand from home builders making up for lost time, a DIY explosion and a race among restaurants and bars to install outdoor seating. 

 
Recession Prospects Drove Bank of Mexico's June Rate Cut

Expectations of a deep recession amid the coronavirus pandemic prompted Mexican central bankers to cut interest rates last month while keeping a wary eye on inflation and its impact on the economically vulnerable, minutes of the meeting showed. 

 
Brazilian Stocks Attract Outside Investors, Despite Pandemic

More people are dying from Covid-19 in Brazil than anywhere else in the developing world. Yet foreign investors are putting more money into Brazilian stocks than they are taking out for the first time in months. 

 
Ackman's Blank-Check IPO Is Latest Stop on His Comeback Tour

Hedge-fund billionaire William Ackman has come roaring back after years of dwindling assets and a self-imposed exile from the spotlight.

