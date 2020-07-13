Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/13/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rise as Earnings Season Kicks Off

Investors are looking for greater visibility on how banks and companies are coping with the economic disruption caused by coronavirus. 

 
Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say

Shares of technology companies have leapt ahead of the stock market, and despite a surge in coronavirus cases and the potential for fresh lockdowns, some analysts say it still isn't too late to catch the rally. 

 
Don't Buy an Oil Fund With an Identity Problem

Since its inception over 14 years ago, the United States Oil Fund has lost 95% of its value. You can't just blame oil prices. 

 
Blank-Check Boom Gets Boost From Coronavirus

With the IPO market rattled by Covid-19 and wild volatility, using a blank-check company has become a more attractive way to go public. So far in 2020, new listings of such vehicles have raised $12.1 billion. 

 
Investors Find New Safe Place to Hide: Chinese Bonds

Foreign capital flowed into locally denominated Chinese government bonds in the second quarter at the fastest pace since late 2018. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 3.3 Million

States across the U.S. reported rising numbers of coronavirus cases, while India recorded another record single-day increase. 

 
Attacking the Hong Kong Dollar Makes Little Sense for the U.S.

The Hong Kong dollar's peg to the greenback would be a strange target in retaliation against Beijing, and doesn't seem particularly vulnerable either. 

 
Chinese Data Center Stock Rally Does Not Compute

New infrastructure stimulus plans will provide a real boost, but valuations have gotten stretched and competition will likely intensify. 

 
Are Banks Afraid? Watch How Much They Set Aside for Loan Losses

While a global slowdown makes loans scarier, the biggest U.S. banks are expected to report declining second-quarter profits and a marked increase in reserves for potential loan defaults.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.63% 42.579466 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
WTI 0.11% 40.195 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
