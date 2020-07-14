Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Banks' Earnings

Stock futures ticked up as investors awaited second-quarter results from banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo for insights into the health of the U.S. economy and its lenders. 

 
Surge in Covid-19 Cases Forces States to Tighten Rules

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to mount, with some states instituting new measures to stem transmission, while some countries where the virus once appeared to be contained imposed new restrictions to combat fresh outbreaks. 

 
China's Imports and Exports Rebound as Coronavirus Fades in World's Second-Largest Economy

Chinese imports from the U.S. rose for the first time since the new coronavirus emerged earlier this year, showcasing Beijing's post-pandemic purchasing power even as political tension between the world's two largest economies continues to rise. 

 
Eurozone Industry Has Record Rebound

The eurozone's factories had the largest increase in output on record in May, rising 12.4%, as governments eased lockdowns designed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. 

 
German Economic Expectations Fell in July

German economic expectations fell slightly in July after three months on the rise, the ZEW economic research institute said. 

 
U.K. Economy Rebounded in May

The U.K. economy grew 1.8% in May after recording its deepest contraction on record in the previous month, adding to signs the lowest point in the downturn in the global economy has passed. 

 
South Korea Proposes $130B 'New Deal' to Spur Post-Pandemic Growth

Under the proposed plans, the country would inject 160 trillion won into new industries to create 1.9 million new jobs over the next five years. 

 
Virus Turns U.S. Tariffs Into a Sideshow for Luxury Brands

The subdued reactionto Washington's latest tariff threats reflects the dimming prospects of the U.S. luxury market relative to China's. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says Coronavirus Case Surge Has Slowed Pace of Recovery

Recent U.S. economic data points to a slowing recovery as the number of cases of illness related to the coronavirus pandemic surge across the country, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Monday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.85% 52.2 Delayed Quote.-34.66%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.43% 97.65 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.24% 25.41 Delayed Quote.-52.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:36aDollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge
RE
07:36aJPMorgan sets aside $10.5 billion for loan losses as profit top estimates
RE
07:35aLockdown in global tech hub hits stocks
RE
07:32aS&P slashes emerging market forecasts, warns of permanent scars
RE
07:31aSobering Economic Data From Europe, Asia Dash Hopes for Swift Recovery
DJ
07:28aJohn Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban
RE
07:26aMINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FE : In Irkutsk Region, police suppressed the illegal supply of ethyl alcohol
PU
07:24aJPMorgan sets aside $10.5 billion for loan losses as profit top estimates
RE
07:21aTSX futures edge up on hopes of economic rebound
RE
07:20a3M, MIT partner to make rapid COVID-19 antigen test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group