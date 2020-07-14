U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Banks' Earnings

Stock futures ticked up as investors awaited second-quarter results from banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo for insights into the health of the U.S. economy and its lenders.

Surge in Covid-19 Cases Forces States to Tighten Rules

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. continued to mount, with some states instituting new measures to stem transmission, while some countries where the virus once appeared to be contained imposed new restrictions to combat fresh outbreaks.

China's Imports and Exports Rebound as Coronavirus Fades in World's Second-Largest Economy

Chinese imports from the U.S. rose for the first time since the new coronavirus emerged earlier this year, showcasing Beijing's post-pandemic purchasing power even as political tension between the world's two largest economies continues to rise.

Eurozone Industry Has Record Rebound

The eurozone's factories had the largest increase in output on record in May, rising 12.4%, as governments eased lockdowns designed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

German Economic Expectations Fell in July

German economic expectations fell slightly in July after three months on the rise, the ZEW economic research institute said.

U.K. Economy Rebounded in May

The U.K. economy grew 1.8% in May after recording its deepest contraction on record in the previous month, adding to signs the lowest point in the downturn in the global economy has passed.

South Korea Proposes $130B 'New Deal' to Spur Post-Pandemic Growth

Under the proposed plans, the country would inject 160 trillion won into new industries to create 1.9 million new jobs over the next five years.

Virus Turns U.S. Tariffs Into a Sideshow for Luxury Brands

The subdued reactionto Washington's latest tariff threats reflects the dimming prospects of the U.S. luxury market relative to China's.

Fed's Kaplan Says Coronavirus Case Surge Has Slowed Pace of Recovery

Recent U.S. economic data points to a slowing recovery as the number of cases of illness related to the coronavirus pandemic surge across the country, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Monday.