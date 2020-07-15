Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/15/2020 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Rise After Promising Vaccine Study

U.S. stock futures rose as investors cheered promising results from the study of an experimental coronavirus vaccine and Goldman Sachs reported earnings that beat expectations. 

 
ESG Investing in the Pandemic Shows Power of Luck

Grading environmental, social and governance investing on performance is tricky-and where an ESG index may have beat the market in recent months likely had little to do with ESG issues. 

 
U.S. Economy Bolstered by Consumer Appetite for Cars, Homes

Consumers have continued spending on big-ticket items such as vehicles and homes during the coronavirus pandemic, helping support the U.S. economy as it battles a surge in cases and renewed business shutdowns. 

 
Surging Copper Prices Signal Optimism About Global Growth

Global investors are piling into bullish wagers on copper prices, sparking the quickest rally in the industrial metal in years and signaling that many money managers remain hopeful about the economic outlook despite rising coronavirus cases in much of the U.S. 

 
World's Oldest Stock Market Has New Tech Cluster

Where is Europe's tech capital? Cynics that say nowhere haven't been watching Amsterdam. 

 
Coronavirus Cases Rise in Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma

Coronavirus infections and deaths continued to climb in the U.S., with several states hitting records, as new details emerged about Moderna's experimental vaccine that is bound for a large clinical trial later this month. 

 
Korea's Radical Housing-Boom Crackdown Is a Sign of Things to Come

Plans to more aggressively tax homeowners with multiple expensive properties, and those flipping homes within the first two years of ownership, are the latest in a barrage of efforts to cool booming property markets. 

 
BOJ Cuts Economic Growth Forecast, Stands Pat on Monetary Policy

The Bank of Japan lowered its economic growth forecast on Wednesday in a reflection of the coronavirus pandemic, and kept its monetary policy unchanged. 

 
'This Is Not a Normal Recession': Banks Ready for Wave of Coronavirus Defaults

The largest U.S. banks signaled that the worst of the coronavirus recession is yet to come, opting to stow away tens of billions of dollars to prepare for an expected wave of loan losses.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.14% 122.197 End-of-day quote.-0.11%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 2.46% 214.01 End-of-day quote.-6.92%
