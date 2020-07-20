Economy Week Ahead: Home Sales and Jobless Claims

U.S. sales of previously owned homes likely turned a corner in June as stay-at-home orders eased; new claims for unemployment insurance are expected to have held steady at 1.3 million for the second week in a row.

EU Leaders Deadlocked on Coronavirus Recovery Plan

Negotiations between the European Union's 27 leaders for recovery plans worth $2.06 trillion are deadlocked, leading to tense exchanges and fears of a breakdown.

Economic Recovery Is Under Way but Fighting Flare-Ups Is Key

The global economy suffered a severe contraction in the three months through June, and it is becoming clear that the strength of its recovery will depend on authorities' success in dousing continued pandemic flare-ups.

Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 140,000 in U.S., as Trump Sees Flare-Ups as 'Burning Embers'

President Trump said the coronavirus pandemic will be brought under control and he played down the public health threat.

Japan Exports Fell in June But Trade With China Showed Signs of Recovery

Japan's exports declined for the 19th straight month in June due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though trade with China showed some signs of recovery.

As $600-a-Week Jobless Aid Nears End, Congress Faces a Quandary

With some 25 million Americans set to lose $600 a week in special jobless payments July 31, Congress must decide whether they are a vital boost to the economy, or are keeping people from going back to work.

'A Powerful Force': Tesla's Momentum Leads Stock-Market Surge

Some momentum stocks, like Tesla, have yet to record a full-year profit, but their future potential and recent stock performance have still attracted hordes of buyers.

Companies Set to Chronicle Troughs of the Pandemic as They Report Earnings

Businesses are beginning to give investors their first, full look at the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on their balance sheets.

U.S. Companies Lose Hope for Quick Rebound From Covid-19

Business executives who were bracing for a monthslong disruption due to the coronavirus are now thinking in terms of years. Their job has changed from riding it out to reinventing roles and strategies.

