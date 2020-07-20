Stocks Mixed as Investors Cast Wary Eye on Recovery

Investors were weighing businesses' dimming outlook and the hurdles facing fresh stimulus packages as rising coronavirus infection levels threaten to stall the economic recovery.

For Some Stocks, Bad News Is Now Good News

The coronavirus has upended expectations for the riskiness of individual stocks, a shift that has stoked major indexes' recovery and shaken up sectors from technology to real estate.

U.S. States Report Record Covid-19 Counts, but Trump Plays Down Threat

More American states reported record tallies of coronavirus infections, further straining health-care resources, as President Trump played down the severity of the pandemic.

Investors Greet Signs of Progress in European Recovery Negotiations

Investors welcomed signs of progress in the European Union's negotiations over a landmark economic recovery plan, pushing down government borrowing costs and boosting the euro to a four-month high.

Investors Bet Europe's Recovery Will Have Green Tint

Investors are betting these firms will benefit from the European Union's ambitious proposal to stop damaging the environment by 2050, which the bloc aims to bake into its economic recovery plan.

Japan Exports Fell in June But Trade With China Showed Signs of Recovery

Japan's exports declined for the 19th straight month in June due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though trade with China showed some signs of recovery.

As $600-a-Week Jobless Aid Nears End, Congress Faces a Quandary

With some 25 million Americans set to lose $600 a week in special jobless payments July 31, Congress must decide whether they are a vital boost to the economy, or are keeping people from going back to work.

'A Powerful Force': Tesla's Momentum Leads Stock-Market Surge

Some momentum stocks, like Tesla, have yet to record a full-year profit, but their future potential and recent stock performance have still attracted hordes of buyers.

Companies Set to Chronicle Troughs of the Pandemic as They Report Earnings

Businesses are beginning to give investors their first, full look at the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on their balance sheets.

Economic Recovery Is Under Way but Fighting Flare-Ups Is Key

The global economy suffered a severe contraction in the three months through June, and it is becoming clear that the strength of its recovery will depend on authorities' success in dousing continued pandemic flare-ups.