Dow Industrials Rise as Investors Look to Earnings

The blue-chip index climbed after earnings reports from major American companies provided fresh insights into how they are coping with the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As $600-a-Week Jobless Aid Nears End, Congress Faces a Quandary

With some 25 million Americans set to lose $600 a week in special jobless payments July 31, Congress must decide whether they are a vital boost to the economy, or are keeping people from going back to work.

Prepare to Lose a Bundle on Stocks Boosted by a Coronavirus Vaccine

A Covid-19 vaccine success could boost economic output by trillions of dollars, but those trading vaccine stocks shouldn't expect to share much in the benefits.

UK Grocers Saw Record Growth Between April, July

The U.K. grocery market expanded significantly in the last three months, with consumers both tentatively returning to normality and adapting their habits to the new routine, according to the latest report by media agency Kantar.

Wealthy Gulf States Bet on Blanket Testing to Curb Coronavirus

A federation of 10 million residents, the U.A.E. has already conducted over 4.5 million tests, and aims to reach six million within two months. That is the world's highest testing rate among countries with more than a million inhabitants, and more than three times the current rate in the U.S.

Supply Cuts Boost Canadian Oil Producers

Growing demand is pushing up prices for crude in Canada, helped by producers' cutbacks in the spring.

In China's Surging Property Market, Falling Rents Point to Economic Pain

Rents in China's big cities have been falling in recent weeks, a sign of economic uncertainty in China's otherwise gravity-defying residential property market.

EU Leaders Agree on $2 Trillion Spending Plan for Recovery

European Union leaders agreed on a $2.06 trillion spending package aimed at containing an unprecedented economic downturn by resorting to new measures that could ultimately deepen the bloc's economic integration.

BNP Paribas Bets on Climate Guilt

Do the environmentally minded really want to know how green their bank is?

Coronavirus Vaccine Data Raises Hope for Trio of Candidates

The results buoyed the prospects a successful vaccine could arrive before year-end.