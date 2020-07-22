Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/22/2020 | 04:16am BST
Dow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings

The blue-chip index climbed after earnings reports from major American companies provided fresh insights into how they are coping with the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
EU Spending Plan Offers Lifeline to Troubled South

Politicians and investors cheered the historic agreement among European Union leaders to throw southern members a EUR750 billion ($862 billion) lifeline to offset economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.K. Audit Regulator Asks Companies for More Details on Covid-19 Impact

The Financial Reporting Council says firms should go beyond just fulfilling mandatory reporting requirements when talking about the pandemic. 

 
Trump Fed Nominees Shelton, Waller Confirmed by Senate Committee

A controversial Trump administration nominee for the Federal Reserve's policy making board cleared a major hurdle in her path to confirmation Tuesday after a Senate panel voted to support the choice. 

 
CFTC Chairman Pushes to Finalize Dodd-Frank Rules

Heath Tarbert has made it his mission to finish implementing several thorny parts of the Dodd-Frank Act, 10 years after the financial reform law was enacted. 

 
As $600-a-Week Jobless Aid Nears End, Congress Faces a Quandary

With some 25 million Americans set to lose $600 a week in special jobless payments July 31, Congress must decide whether they are a vital boost to the economy, or are keeping people from going back to work. 

 
Prepare to Lose a Bundle on Stocks Boosted by a Coronavirus Vaccine

A Covid-19 vaccine success could boost economic output by trillions of dollars, but those trading vaccine stocks shouldn't expect to share much in the benefits. 

 
In China's Surging Property Market, Falling Rents Point to Economic Pain

Rents in China's big cities have been falling in recent weeks, a sign of economic uncertainty in China's otherwise gravity-defying residential property market. 

 
Wealthy Gulf States Bet on Blanket Testing to Curb Coronavirus

A federation of 10 million residents, the U.A.E. has already conducted over 4.5 million tests and aims to reach six million within two months. That is the world's highest testing rate among countries with more than a million inhabitants and more than three times the current rate in the U.S. 

 
Coronavirus Vaccine Data Raises Hope for Trio of Candidates

The results buoyed the prospects a successful vaccine could arrive before year-end.

12:25aJapan June industrial output seen rebounding from pandemic slump - Reuters poll
RE
12:20aIndonesia's FDI falls 6.9% y/y in Q2
RE
12:16aMalaysia in Deflation for Fourth Month
DJ
12:16aFDI Registers US$311 Million Net Inflows in April 2020; January?April Level Reaches US$2 Billion
PU
12:16aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : Imposes Composition Penalty of $1,100,000 on Asiaciti Trust Singapore Pte Ltd for AML/CFT Failures
PU
07/22Malaysia's June CPI falls 1.9% y/y, in line with forecast
RE
07/22Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt
RE
07/21Thai exports seen falling 8%-10% this year - Export-Import Bank
RE
07/21WORLD BANK : Partnering for Impact – Strengthening Institutions to Bring Water and Sanitation Services to Cambodia's Rural Areas
PU
MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
4AXIS BANK LIMITED : AXIS BANK : 1Q Net Profit Fell 12.3% on Higher Provisioning
5ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Transfer LP - ET
