Dow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings

The blue-chip index climbed after earnings reports from major American companies provided fresh insights into how they are coping with the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

EU Spending Plan Offers Lifeline to Troubled South

Politicians and investors cheered the historic agreement among European Union leaders to throw southern members a EUR750 billion ($862 billion) lifeline to offset economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.K. Audit Regulator Asks Companies for More Details on Covid-19 Impact

The Financial Reporting Council says firms should go beyond just fulfilling mandatory reporting requirements when talking about the pandemic.

Trump Fed Nominees Shelton, Waller Confirmed by Senate Committee

A controversial Trump administration nominee for the Federal Reserve's policy making board cleared a major hurdle in her path to confirmation Tuesday after a Senate panel voted to support the choice.

CFTC Chairman Pushes to Finalize Dodd-Frank Rules

Heath Tarbert has made it his mission to finish implementing several thorny parts of the Dodd-Frank Act, 10 years after the financial reform law was enacted.

As $600-a-Week Jobless Aid Nears End, Congress Faces a Quandary

With some 25 million Americans set to lose $600 a week in special jobless payments July 31, Congress must decide whether they are a vital boost to the economy, or are keeping people from going back to work.

Prepare to Lose a Bundle on Stocks Boosted by a Coronavirus Vaccine

A Covid-19 vaccine success could boost economic output by trillions of dollars, but those trading vaccine stocks shouldn't expect to share much in the benefits.

In China's Surging Property Market, Falling Rents Point to Economic Pain

Rents in China's big cities have been falling in recent weeks, a sign of economic uncertainty in China's otherwise gravity-defying residential property market.

Wealthy Gulf States Bet on Blanket Testing to Curb Coronavirus

A federation of 10 million residents, the U.A.E. has already conducted over 4.5 million tests and aims to reach six million within two months. That is the world's highest testing rate among countries with more than a million inhabitants and more than three times the current rate in the U.S.

Coronavirus Vaccine Data Raises Hope for Trio of Candidates

The results buoyed the prospects a successful vaccine could arrive before year-end.