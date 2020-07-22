Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/22/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Senate Republicans Discuss Short-Term Extension of Jobless Aid

Senate Republicans are discussing the possibility of extending a $600 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits on a short-term basis to give lawmakers more time to negotiate a long-term solution. 

 
Pfizer Shares Help Dow Keep Slight Gains

The blue-chip index rose despite U.S.-China relations showing signs of further deterioration as Pfizer reached a procurement deal with the federal government for a potential coronavirus vaccine. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 20.7% in June

Low mortgage rates and increased economic activity helped push up sales of previously-owned homes in June. 

 
Tumbling Dollar Unleashes Precious-Metals Rally

The U.S. dollar fell for the fourth consecutive session, highlighting investor concerns about rising coronavirus cases in many states and aiding a booming rally in precious metals such as gold and silver. 

 
U.S. Orders China to Close Its Houston Consulate

The U.S. ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston to protect American intellectual property and private information of U.S. citizens, the State Department said. China called the move "a political provocation." 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly climbed by 4.9 million barrels in the latest week, taking inventories about 19% above the five-year average, U.S. government data showed. Meanwhile, the refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly declined. 

 
Fed Deliberates How and When to Roll Out More Economic Support

Federal Reserve officials are set to discuss next week how to provide more economic stimulus, though they have signaled comfort leaving policy on hold until they learn more about how the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the U.S. economy. 

 
Why China's Growth Sometimes Doesn't Add Up

While a range of figures from metal prices to trade hint at a stronger rebound than elsewhere, there are still reasons-structural and otherwise-to be skeptical of the scale of China's second-quarter growth. 

 
The Deck Is Stacked Against Card Lenders

Cardholders are borrowing less, and banks like Capital One aren't earning the big yields associated with card loans. 

 
Global Dairy Prices Bounce Back From Coronavirus Slump

A pickup in demand for milk products in China and other parts of Asia has sparked a rebound in global dairy prices, improving the profit outlook for farmers from New Zealand to the U.S.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.73% 63.95 Delayed Quote.-38.91%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 24.32 End-of-day quote.25.88%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 13.8 End-of-day quote.-17.81%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 34.2 End-of-day quote.3.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.61% 44.22 Delayed Quote.-34.58%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.20% 99.625 End-of-day quote.-18.01%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.61% 4154 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
PFIZER, INC. 5.08% 38.5599 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
SILVER 2.46% 22.899 Delayed Quote.11.73%
WTI 0.63% 41.795 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
