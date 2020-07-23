Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Senate Republicans Prepare to Unveil Coronavirus Relief Package

Senate Republicans prepared to roll out their opening offer for a fifth coronavirus relief package after ironing out differences with the White House, setting up negotiations with Democrats just days before the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits. 

 
German Consumer Sentiment to Continue Steady Recovery in August

German consumer sentiment is set to rise strongly in August, continuing its recovery from the coronavirus shock for the third consecutive month, market-research group GfK said. 

 
South Korea Slumps Into Recession

South Korea's economy fell into a recession as it contracted for a second consecutive quarter, as the global coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll on the export-reliant country. 

 
Pfizer Shares Drive Dow Industrials Higher

The blue-chip index closed with gains despite U.S.-China relations showing signs of further deterioration as Pfizer reached a procurement deal with the federal government for a potential coronavirus vaccine. 

 
Tumbling Dollar Unleashes Precious-Metals Rally

The U.S. dollar fell for the fourth consecutive session, highlighting investor concerns about rising coronavirus cases in many states and aiding a booming rally in precious metals such as gold and silver. 

 
Australia Forecasts Record Budget Deficit Due to Pandemic

Australia's federal government has forecast a record budget deficit of US$131.7 billion for the year ending June 30, 2021 as its spending swells to counter the economic downturn brought on by Covid-19. 

 
Face-Mask Mandates Expand as U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 142,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 142,000, as hospitals in some parts of the country where the virus is spreading rapidly face increasing numbers of patients. 

 
USDA Mulls Cattle Market Changes After Coronavirus-Related Gyrations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture suggested broader reporting requirements for meatpacking companies after investigating cattle market gyrations driven by the coronavirus pandemic and a fire at a major beef plant. 

 
Housing Market Stages Comeback Amid Low Mortgage Rates

Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. jumped 20.7% in June as the housing market shook off high unemployment and buyers with pent-up demand seized on record-low mortgage rates. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly climbed by 4.9 million barrels in the latest week, taking inventories about 19% above the five-year average, U.S. government data showed. Meanwhile, the refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly declined.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 141.775 End-of-day quote.-2.61%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.22% 101.725 End-of-day quote.-18.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.77% 44.41 Delayed Quote.-34.58%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.61% 4154 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
PFIZER, INC. 5.10% 38.56 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
SILVER -0.21% 22.7466 Delayed Quote.25.52%
WTI 0.88% 42.02 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aAustralia's Syrah Resources to cut 65% of jobs at Mozambique mine
RE
03:54aVodacom Q1 revenue rises on strong data demand during lockdown
RE
03:54aSaudi oil exports down by nearly $12 billion year-on-year in May
RE
03:45aUK official advised minister of risks in buying OneWeb stake
RE
03:40aFrance to help railway firm SNCF with several billion euros - Le Figaro
RE
03:32aAfrican Development Bank approves 5 bln rand loan to South Africa
RE
03:31aChina stocks snap uptrend as consulate closure sets stage for profit taking
RE
03:29aDaimler sees Mercedes-Benz EBIT rising this year as sales rebound
RE
03:25aBullish bets on most Asian currencies climb on vaccine hopes, China stability
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
4Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall
5MULLEN GROUP LTD. : MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group