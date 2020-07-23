Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Rise in Unemployment Claims Points to Faltering Jobs Recovery

New applications for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in nearly four months to 1.4 million as some states rolled back reopenings because of the pandemic, a sign the jobs recovery could be faltering. 

 
Mnuchin: Payroll Tax Cut Won't Be in Senate GOP Stimulus Bill

Senate Republicans won't include a payroll tax cut, a measure long sought by President Trump, in the coronavirus relief legislation they are planning to release publicly on Thursday amid opposition from lawmakers of both parties. 

 
U.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism

The U.K. government's borrowing costs are hovering near all-time lows as concerns about the economy's prospects push investors to buy assets perceived as havens. 

 
States Brace for Changes to $600-a-Week Unemployment Benefits

As Congress weighs extending or altering the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits for workers one looming question is how well overburdened state unemployment agencies would handle any change. 

 
U.S. Stocks Open Lower as Jobless Claims Edge Up

Major indexes fell shortly after the opening bell after new unemployment claims posted their first week-on-week rise since March. Tesla shares jumped. 

 
Insurance Group to Scrutinize Rate Guidelines for Racial Bias

A standards-setting organization for state insurance departments is launching an effort to scour through practices to identify those that may disadvantage minorities. 

 
Energy's Winning Wagers: Against Natural-Gas Prices, for Producers

Speculators who have bet on natural-gas prices falling have been rewarded, and so have shareholders of the companies that have flooded the market with the dismally priced fuel. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Near Four Million

Total coronavirus cases in the U.S. approached four million, while state governments and federal health officials rolled out measures aimed at curbing the virus's spread. 

 
Investor Appetite for Tech Buyout Funds Continues Despite Pandemic

Investors continue to shower technology-focused private-equity funds with cash, as the economic turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic makes the sector's growth prospects and perceived resilience more appealing. 

 
Wirecard Probe in Philippines Focuses on Two Bankers Who May Have Forged Documents

Philippine investigators are focusing on two bank employees who may have facilitated a multinational accounting scandal at the insolvent German payments company.

TESLA, INC. 0.58% 1594.78 Delayed Quote.280.64%
WIRECARD AG -3.74% 1.7202 Delayed Quote.-98.32%
