News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Second Stimulus Payment Could Deliver Cash Even Faster

Congress is poised to approve a second round of stimulus payments for U.S. households, and money could reach many Americans faster this time. 

 
Gold Nears Record Amid Haven Buying

The price of the most-actively traded gold contract closed just below a high, punctuating a furious rally driven by investors seeking refuge from the coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slide as Jobless Claims Edge Up

Major indexes fell after new unemployment claims posted their first week-on-week rise since March, raising concerns that mounting coronavirus infections could slow the economic recovery. 

 
Rise in Unemployment Claims Points to Faltering Jobs Recovery

New applications for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in nearly four months to 1.4 million as some states rolled back reopenings because of the pandemic, a sign the jobs recovery could be faltering. 

 
CFTC Votes to Scale Back Oversight of Cross-Border Swaps Trading

The U.S. derivatives regulator voted to abandon its effort to regulate trading that happens overseas, where it had worried that interconnections between big banks in the global market could transmit risk to the U.S. economy. 

 
GOP Won't Seek Payroll-Tax Cut in Coronavirus Relief Package

Republicans delayed the release of their proposal but plan another round of stimulus payments and reduced level of enhanced unemployment aid heading into negotiations with Democrats. 

 
U.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism

The U.K. government's borrowing costs are hovering near all-time lows as concerns about the economy's prospects push investors to buy assets perceived as havens. 

 
States Brace for Changes to $600-a-Week Unemployment Benefits

As Congress weighs extending or altering the extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits for workers one looming question is how well overburdened state unemployment agencies would handle any change. 

 
Airlines Getting Back Into Formation for Coming Turbulence

Given the renewed slowdown in air travel, American Airlines' decision to scale back its aggressive strategy in August should come as a relief. 

 
Insurance Group to Scrutinize Rate Guidelines for Racial Bias

A standards-setting organization for state insurance departments is launching an effort to scour through practices to identify those that may disadvantage minorities.

