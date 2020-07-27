Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/27/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Two Republican Senators Will Oppose Shelton's Fed Candidacy

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) said Monday she would join Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) in opposing the nomination of economist Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors. 

 
U.S. Exits Chinese Consulate, as Nations' Ties Deteriorate

The American flag is lowered in Chengdu after China shuts the U.S. consulate in retaliation for Washington's closing of Beijing's consulate in Houston. 

 
Gold Prices Hit Record as Dollar Drops

The metal zoomed to a record for the first time in nine years as a weakening dollar injected new momentum into a rally driven by uncertainty about the world economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Start Week With Gains

The S&P 500 edged higher, while gold climbed to a record and the U.S. dollar dropped to its weakest level in almost two years, reflecting investors' concerns about the economy. 

 
U.S. Orders for Long-Lasting Goods Gained in June

New orders for durable goods rose 7.3% in June as the U.S. economy continued its climb back from disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic, though a summer surge in virus infections could damp future gains. 

 
Fed Outlook Turns Gloomier as Virus Spreads

Federal Reserve officials meet Tuesday and Wednesday, facing growing doubts about the prospect for a sustained economic rebound due to the nation's uneven public-health response to the coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise at Slowest Pace in Weeks

U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 55,000, the slowest daily pace since July 7, as some states continued to struggle with a rising number of infections and rapidly increasing death tolls. 

 
Vanguard Challenges Bond Behemoths With Active Funds

Vanguard Group, the titan of low-cost index funds, is coming after a fast-growing pocket of the money-management industry: actively managed bond funds. 

 
Dollar on Course for Worst Month in Almost a Decade

The dollar is on track to close out its weakest month since April 2011 as a rise in coronavirus infections across the U.S. threatens to damp the economic recovery and keep low interest rates in place for longer. 

 
Powered by China, a Technology Benchmark Opens in Hong Kong

The Hang Seng Tech Index, which includes China's two most valuable companies, fell more than Hong Kong's broader stock market as it sought to give investors a better read on the tech sector's growth and relative performance.

