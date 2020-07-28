Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Corporate Earnings

Gold briefly hit a new intraday record before reversing course to edge lower. 

 
GOP Releases Coronavirus Relief Proposal After Delay

Senate Republicans put out a roughly $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill proposal Monday, launching a mad dash to reach a bipartisan agreement on the legislation before a federal unemployment insurance supplement ends this week. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Rise at Slowest Pace in Weeks

U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 55,000, the slowest daily pace since July 7, as some states continued to struggle with a rising number of infections and rapidly increasing death tolls. 

 
Dollar on Course for Worst Month in Almost a Decade

The dollar is on track to close out its weakest month since April 2011 as a rise in coronavirus infections across the U.S. threatens to damp the economic recovery and keep low interest rates in place for longer. 

 
ECB Extends Ban on Dividends

The European Central Bank has extended a ban on banks paying dividends and stock buybacks until the end of the year. 

 
Emission Costs Jump in Europe, Hastening Coal's Demise

The price of carbon credits in Europe has rebounded from a pandemic low, reflecting government stimulus efforts and the reopening of economic activity. 

 
Two Republican Senators Will Oppose Shelton's Fed Candidacy

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) said Monday she would join Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) in opposing the nomination of economist Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors. 

 
U.S. Exits Chinese Consulate, as Nations' Ties Deteriorate

The American flag was lowered in Chengdu after China shut the U.S. consulate in retaliation for Washington's closing of Beijing's consulate in Houston. 

 
Singapore's GIC Warns of Tough Investment Climate Due to Covid-19

Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC Private Ltd. is evaluating its transactions with more caution and said it had "pre-emptively de-risked" by reducing its allocation to equities in favor of cash. 

 
U.S. Orders for Long-Lasting Goods Gained in June

New orders for durable goods rose 7.3% in June as the U.S. economy continued its climb back from disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic, though a summer surge in virus infections could damp future gains.

