U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Bevy of Earnings Reports

The Dow closed lower as investors weighed the potential terms of the next stimulus bill and a slowdown in coronavirus infections while awaiting earnings from a string of major companies.

Fed Extends Lending Programs Through December

The central bank said it extended by three months the operation of all of its emergency lending programs that had been set to run through September to support economic activity during the pandemic.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Slips in July

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 92.6 in July from an upwardly revised 98.3 in June as a spike in coronavirus cases prompted renewed restrictions across the country.

U.S. Home-Price Growth Decelerated in May

Home-price growth slowed slightly in May, as home sales fell for a third straight month due to a widespread shutdown of economic activity in many parts of the country.

Cboe Proposes Plan That Could Curb Advantages of Fast Traders

The exchange operator is seeking to bring first periodic auctions to one of its U.S. stock exchanges, which could limit the advantages of high-frequency traders over other market participants.

Chinese Hedge Funds Shine in Volatile Year

Chinese hedge-fund managers are having a banner year, outperforming rivals elsewhere.

Chinese Banks and Slow-Boiling Frogs

Chinese banks' slow recognition of nonperforming loans may be good news for the broader economy today, but lenders cannot whip up interest income from nowhere, and investors will pay the price.

Coronavirus Stimulus Plan Splits Senate Republicans

Republican senators are bracing for major defections on the next coronavirus aid package as GOP lawmakers' antipathy toward government spending runs into the turbulence of election-year politics.

Emissions Costs Jump in Europe, Hastening Coal's Demise

The price of carbon credits in Europe has rebounded from a pandemic low, reflecting government stimulus efforts and the reopening of economic activity.

Euro Nears Two-Year High as Traders Bet on Europe's Covid-19 Progress

The euro's advance in part reflects concerns about the U.S.'s uneven progress in halting fresh infections, which has weighed on the dollar this month.