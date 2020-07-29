Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Decision

U.S. stocks rose as investors awaited cues on the Federal Reserve's next steps to bolster the economy, a flurry of major earnings and a grilling of the biggest tech companies' leaders. 

 
S&P Faces Potential SEC Lawsuit Over Volatility Gauges

The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to bring an enforcement action against S&P Dow Jones Indices for failing to provide sufficient disclosures on certain volatility-linked indexes in 2018. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose Sharply in June

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. climbed 16.6% in June, outpacing economists' expectations and marking the second straight monthly gain for the National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index. 

 
Fed Deliberates on How, When to Roll Out Policy Details

Officials are likely to continue their debate Wednesday about how to provide more support to the economy now that interest rates are pinned near zero, but are unlikely to announce major policy changes. 

 
New Legislation Would Aid Cash-Strapped Commercial-Property Owners

Lawmakers are introducing a bill to provide cash to struggling hotels and shopping centers that weren't able to pause mortgage payments after the coronavirus shut down the U.S. economy. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Plunge as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply by 10.6 million barrels to 526 million barrels last week as refinery activity picked up much more speed than expected, according to new data released by the EIA. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Approach 150,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 150,000, as fatalities rose in parts of the country, yet new cases have shown signs of leveling off. 

 
Coronavirus Stimulus Plan Splits Senate Republicans

Republican senators are bracing for major defections on the next coronavirus aid package as GOP lawmakers' antipathy toward government spending runs into the turbulence of election-year politics. 

 
Riskiest Bonds Are On the Rise in Europe

Investors are channeling more money into the riskiest companies' bonds in Europe and spurring an uptick in deal making in the region. 

 
Chinese Hedge Funds Shine in Volatile Year

Chinese hedge-fund managers are having a banner year, outperforming rivals elsewhere.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.72% 43.6 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
WTI 0.24% 41.195 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06pAntitrust panel chair cicilline says after covid-19 pandemic four big tech companies likely to emerge stronger, more powerful than ever -- opening statement
RE
01:06pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Wyden Statement at Finance Committee Hearing on WTO Reform
PU
01:04pWTO set to skip naming acting chief after U.S. push caused deadlock
RE
01:03pUpbeat earnings lift Wall Street as focus shifts to Fed
RE
01:01pU.s house antitrust subcommittee chair says amazon, apple, facebook and google can charge exorbitant fees, impose oppressive contracts, and extract valuable data - opening statement
RE
01:00pLawmakers ask U.S. Treasury to halt payments to airport contractors laying off workers
RE
01:00pU.s. lawmakers say $728 million in federal assistance went to airport contactors that laid off total of over 9,000 workers
RE
01:00pLawmakers ask treasury secretary mnuchin to stop providing taxpayer-funded payroll support for companies laying off workers -letter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
5SECURITAS AB : SECURITAS AB : Interim Report January-June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group