Fed Maintains Stimulus Commitment as Economic Outlook Dims

The Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy faced major challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and reiterated its pledge to take aggressive action to support an eventual recovery.

Democrats Reject Trump's Push for Short-Term Aid Deal

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows concluded after a meeting with top Democrats on Wednesday that neither a narrow, temporary deal or a broader, long-term agreement was near.

U.S. Leads the Globe as Coronavirus Deaths Pass 150,000

Deaths in the U.S. from the new coronavirus topped 150,000, with the country leading the globe in the number of cases and fatalities.

U.S. Stocks Climb as Fed Reiterates Support

Major indexes opened modestly higher and gains accelerated after the Fed, as expected, left rates near-zero at the end of its two-day policy meeting.

S&P Faces Potential SEC Lawsuit Over Volatility Gauges

The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to bring an enforcement action against S&P Dow Jones Indices for failing to provide sufficient disclosures on certain volatility-linked indexes in 2018.

Russia Seeks to Register First Covid-19 Vaccine in August

Hard hit by the pandemic, Russia has employed the armed forces, shortened trial approval times and sped up clinical evaluations in an attempt to assert itself in a race for a vaccine.

U.K. Car Output Slumps to Lowest Level Since 1954

Car manufacturing in the U.K. had its weakest half-year since 1954 as coronavirus-related lockdowns hammered the industry, with over 11,000 jobs being cut and more losses feared.

U.S. Oil Inventories Plunge as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply by 10.6 million barrels to 526 million barrels last week as refinery activity picked up much more speed than expected, according to new data released by the EIA.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose Sharply in June

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. climbed 16.6% in June, outpacing economists' expectations and marking the second straight monthly gain for the National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index.