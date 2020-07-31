Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/31/2020 | 09:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher as Tech Stocks Rally

Shares of Amazon.com, Facebook and Apple gained in offhours trading after the companies' earnings highlighted the resilience of their operations during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Eurozone Economy Contracts by Record 40%

Stringent lockdowns weighed heavily on Europe's economy in the second quarter, causing a record decline that was even more severe than in the U.S. 

 
Consumer Spending Rises, but Recovery Is Restrained

Consumers increased spending 5.6% in June but appear to have pulled back since then, restraining the economy's recovery from the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Coronavirus Is the Crisis Some Bank Investors Have Been Waiting For

Bank share prices have trailed the market and have been particularly hard hit in recent months. But some investors are betting the pandemic is setting the stage for a rally. 

 
China's Manufacturing Recovery Picks Up the Pace

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 51.1 in July from 50.9 in June, marking the fifth consecutive month that factory activity expanded. 

 
Eurozone Economy Tumbles 12.1%

The eurozone economy shrank at the fastest pace ever recorded during the second quarter, as lockdowns imposed to limit the coronavirus brought much business activity to a standstill. 

 
French Economy Slumps 13.8%

France's economy suffered its biggest contraction on record in the second quarter due to the lockdown enforced to limit the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases on Cusp of Hitting 4.5 Million

The U.S. neared 4.5 million confirmed coronavirus infections, with fatalities rising in some states, while areas that had brought outbreaks under control struggled to keep them that way. 

 
Don't Let the Stock Market Mask Reality

Maybe investors are suddenly showing foresight like never before, and are looking past the pandemic to an eventual recovery. But probably not.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.21% 384.76 Delayed Quote.29.46%
FACEBOOK 0.52% 234.5 Delayed Quote.14.25%
