U.S. Stock Futures Waver in Muted Start to August

Rising U.S.-China tensions and potential delays to a new economic relief package weigh on investors' sentiment.

July Jobs Data Will Provide Clues on Strength of the Recovery

Friday's report will show whether the labor market's healing continued or sputtered amid rising Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Democratic, Administration Negotiators at Loggerheads Over $600 Jobless Benefit

Democrats and Republicans remained at odds in weekend negotiations on a new coronavirus economic relief package, including aid to replace the federal $600-a-week boost to unemployment benefits that expired Friday.

Nasdaq Indexes Lead Way on Both Sides of Atlantic

In the U.S. the stock-exchange operator's indexes are the country's best-performing major stock benchmarks this year. In Europe, the Nasdaq-owned Copenhagen exchange's index is leading the charge.

Fed Weighs Abandoning Pre-Emptive Rate Moves to Curb Inflation

The U.S. central bank is preparing to effectively abandon its strategy of pre-emptively lifting interest rates to head off higher inflation, a practice it has followed for more than three decades.

Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Trade and Jobs

The U.S. jobs report for July will cap a full week of data that should shed light on the global pace of recovery from the recession triggered by Covid-19.

U.S. Counts Smallest Daily Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Weeks

Total Covid-19 cases world-wide surpassed 18 million, and the U.S. death toll was approaching 155,000 after the country posted a record number of new infections in the month of July.

China Caixin PMI Hit Highest Level in Nearly a Decade

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to 52.8 in July, its highest level in more than nine years, boosted by accelerated production and recovering demand.

Bitcoin Is Riding High Again as Investors Embrace Risk

The market boom that pushed stocks, bonds and commodities to their best combined four-month spurt in decades has found its way into the most notoriously volatile and speculative asset on the planet: bitcoin.

Coronavirus Cases Rise in Europe as Youth Hit Beaches and Bars

Young people are letting loose across Europe, fueling a surge in coronavirus infections that is imperiling hard-won gains against the pathogen.