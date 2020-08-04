Stocks Edge Higher as Earnings Season Marches On

U.S. stocks showed slight gains as a slew of major companies reported earnings, some of them beating already low expectations from coronavirus economic troubles.

Lebanon Struck by Explosion at Beirut Port

A large explosion on the waterfront rocked Lebanon's capital city of Beirut, wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage in nearby neighborhoods.

Coronavirus Aid Bill Talks to Resume on Capitol Hill

Closed-door negotiations were scheduled to continue over the next tranche of coronavirus aid, with neither side budging so far from their stances on restarting expired jobless aid that propped up households' incomes during a deep economic slump.

White House Nixes FCC Nominee Who Questioned Bid to Regulate Social Media

The White House withdrew Mike O'Rielly's nomination for a new term on the Federal Communications Commission because of reservations he expressed about President Trump's initiative to regulate how social media platforms treat user-generated content.

Turkish Lira's Borrowing Cost Shoots Up on Offshore Markets

The interest rate attached to swapping dollars for lira reached 1,000%, traders said, as Turkey restricted access to a currency that was once a darling of emerging-market investors.

Argentina Agrees to $65 Billion Restructuring Deal With Bondholders

Argentina confirmed on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with its major foreign private creditors, a step that the economy ministry said will "grant the country significant debt relief" and resolve its third sovereign default in two decades.

Why Gold Prices Are Hitting All-Time Highs

A guide to the surge in the precious metal's prices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Growth in Container Port Capacity to Contract as Trade Declines

Container capacity growth at ports from channel-deepening projects to cargo terminal construction is expected to shrink at least 40% over the next five years as port operators reconsider expansion amid the pandemic-driven slump in global trade.

Democrats, White House Upbeat After New Talks on Coronavirus Aid Bill

Democratic leaders and White House officials sounded cautiously upbeat notes after another round of talks Monday on a new coronavirus aid package, while President Trump floated potential executive actions.

U.S. Daily Coronavirus Cases Inch Lower, Hitting About 45,000

The U.S. reported fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with some hard-hit states recording smaller increases even as the virus continued to spread in other parts of the country.