News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/05/2020 | 03:16am EDT
U.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal

The U.S. and China have agreed to high-level talks on Aug. 15 to assess Beijing's compliance with the "phase one" bilateral trade agreement signed early this year, according to people briefed on the matter. 

 
White House Coronavirus Talks Make Progress in Bridging Gaps

White House negotiators said they aim to reach a deal with Democrats on a new coronavirus-relief package by the end of the week, with both sides saying they made progress in talks to bridge differences in unemployment payments and other aid proposals. 

 
U.S. Daily Coronavirus Cases Inch Lower, Hitting About 45,000

The U.S. reported fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with some hard-hit states recording smaller increases even as the virus continued to spread in other parts of the country. 

 
China Services Sector Gauge Drops in July

A private gauge of China's service-sector activity dropped in July from a near 10-year high a month earlier, weighed by sharp fall in demand from overseas markets due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in many countries. 

 
Stocks Edge Higher as Earnings Season Marches On

U.S. stocks showed slight gains as a slew of major companies reported earnings, some of them beating already low expectations from coronavirus economic troubles. 

 
Singapore's Central Bank Unveils Initiatives to Support New Benchmark Rate

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has announced initiatives to support the use of the "Singapore overnight rate average," a new benchmark interest rate. 

 
Indonesian Economy Suffers First Contraction in More Than Two Decades

Indonesia's economy posted its first contraction in more two decades as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic cut into household income and business activity in the second quarter. 

 
White House Nixes FCC Nominee Who Questioned Bid to Regulate Social Media

The White House withdrew Mike O'Rielly's nomination for a new term on the Federal Communications Commission because of reservations he expressed about President Trump's initiative to regulate how social media platforms treat user-generated content. 

 
Argentina Agrees to $65 Billion Restructuring Deal With Bondholders

Argentina confirmed on Tuesday that it reached an agreement with its major foreign private creditors, a step that the economy ministry said will "grant the country significant debt relief" and resolve its third sovereign default in two decades. 

 
Growth in Container Port Capacity to Contract as Trade Declines

Container capacity growth at ports from channel-deepening projects to cargo terminal construction is expected to shrink at least 40% over the next five years as port operators reconsider expansion amid the pandemic-driven slump in global trade.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.22% 85.8214 Delayed Quote.26.31%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 72.56 Delayed Quote.20.46%
