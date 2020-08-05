Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/05/2020 | 11:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Rise, Gold Rallies

U.S. stocks rose after White House negotiators said they aim to reach a deal on a new coronavirus-relief package by the end of the week. 

 
Lapse in Extra Jobless Aid Seen Hurting Recovery

Many economists expect last week's expiration of $600 in enhanced weekly unemployment benefits to lead to a sharp drop-off in household spending and a setback for the U.S. economy's near-term recovery. 

 
Fed's Clarida Sees Third-Quarter Growth, Slow Recovery

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he expects the economy to grow in the third quarter, adding that activity could return to pre pandemic levels by the end of 2021. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in June as Imports, Exports Rose

Trade between the U.S. and the rest of the world picked up in June, with both exports and imports rising together for the first time in six months as the global economy began climbing out of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Treasury Expects Borrowing Needs to Remain Elevated Amid Coronavirus Spending

The Treasury Department expects the government's borrowing needs to moderate somewhat this quarter but remain elevated amid an unprecedented surge in federal spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
With Biotech Stocks, Investors Love the Thrill of the Chase

Individual investors are placing their bets on biotech companies pursuing coronavirus advances. Some invest for fun and profit, while others want to be a part of a historic breakthrough. 

 
Foreign Investors Flock to Russian Government Bonds

After a feud with fellow oil exporter Saudi Arabia, Russia's efforts to shore up its finances may be paying off. 

 
U.S. Daily Coronavirus Cases Rise After Dipping Below 50,000 for Two Straight Days

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed above 50,000 for the first time in three days, though the tally remained lower than during recent peaks and some previously hard-hit states saw signs of improvement. 

 
Bank of Thailand Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged

Thailand's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.50%, after having taken a series of easing steps earlier this year to bolster the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Singapore's Central Bank Unveils Initiatives to Support New Benchmark Rate

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has announced initiatives to support the use of the "Singapore overnight rate average," a new benchmark interest rate.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.70% 45.92 Delayed Quote.-33.56%
WTI 4.06% 43.175 Delayed Quote.-33.77%
