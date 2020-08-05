U.S. Stocks Rise; Gold Rallies

U.S. stocks rose after White House negotiators said they aim to reach a deal on a new coronavirus-relief package by the end of the week.

Lapse in Extra Jobless Aid Seen Hurting Recovery

Many economists expect last week's expiration of $600 in enhanced weekly unemployment benefits to lead to a sharp drop-off in household spending and a setback for the U.S. economy's near-term recovery.

Fed's Clarida Sees Third-Quarter Growth, Slow Recovery

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said he expects the economy to grow in the third quarter, adding that activity could return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021.

Wall Street Enforcement Chief to Leave Agency

The co-chief of enforcement for Wall Street's main regulator will leave the government this month, the first high-profile director to leave the agency as it readies for turnover among its top personnel around the November election.

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrowed in June as Imports, Exports Rose

U.S. exports and imports both increased in June for the first time in six months as the global economy began climbing out of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lebanon Bonds Hold Ground After Deadly Explosion

Lebanon's sovereign bonds held steady following the deadly explosion in Beirut that threatened to exacerbate the economic crisis raging in the country.

Former Trustify CEO's Indictment Highlights Due Diligence Dilemma

The indictment of the former chief executive of Trustify, who is accused of misleading investors about the startup's financial performance, underscores the challenges facing investors who conduct early-stage due diligence in competitive deals.

Treasury Expects Borrowing Needs to Remain Elevated Amid Coronavirus Spending

The Treasury Department expects the government's borrowing needs to moderate somewhat this quarter but remain elevated amid an unprecedented surge in federal spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Lawmakers Seek Probe Of Puerto Rico Bondholders

Five New York-based members of Congress are asking their state's attorney general to probe whether investment firms that own billions of dollars in Puerto Rico bonds concealed aspects of their investments to manipulate prices and profit unfairly.

With Biotech Stocks, Investors Love the Thrill of the Chase

Individual investors are placing their bets on biotech companies pursuing coronavirus advances. Some invest for fun and profit, while others want to be a part of a historic breakthrough.