News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/07/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Negotiators Close In on Coronavirus Aid Deadline With No Deal

Talks between White House officials and Democratic leaders on a new coronavirus-aid package ended without a breakthrough as both sides edged closer to the Trump administration's Friday deadline for reaching a deal or leaving the bargaining table. 

 
Trump Executive Orders Target TikTok, WeChat Apps

President Trump issued a pair of executive orders imposing new limits on Chinese social-media apps TikTok and WeChat, escalating tensions with Beijing and effectively setting a 45-day deadline for an American company to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations. 

 
U.S. Stocks Up as Jobless Claims Edge Lower

U.S. stocks rose Thursday as the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits came in below expectations, but still held at historically high levels. 

 
China's Exports Beat Market Expectations in July

China's exports posted a stronger-than-expected growth in July, as the gradual relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown policies in Europe and the U.S. boosted global demand. 

 
Trump to Reimpose Aluminum Tariffs on Canada

Just a little over a month after implementing the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement designed to lower trade barriers across North America, the Trump administration has decided to reimpose tariffs on Canadian aluminum. 

 
White House Seeks Crackdown on U.S.-Listed Chinese Firms

Chinese companies with shares traded on U.S. stock exchanges would be forced to give up their listings unless they comply with American auditing requirements, under a Trump administration proposal. 

 
Australia's RBA Offers Sharply Differing Views of Economic Outlook Amid Pandemic

Australia's central bank said the country's unemployment rate could stay near its peak throughout next year if Australia is roiled by a series of regional coronavirus outbreaks and rolling lockdowns to slow the pathogen's spread 

 
Lumber Futures Price Climbs to Record High

Demand for the raw material has been boosted during the pandemic by a do-it-yourself remodeling boom and resurgent home builders. 

 
Turkish Lira Hits Record Low, Spurring Expectations of Rate Rise

The Turkish lira hit a record low against the dollar despite efforts by the country's central bank to curtail its fall. 

 
Amazon and Tesla Take Off as Small Investors Embrace Fractional-Share Trading

Trading slivers of individual shares has become a fervent pursuit for thousands of individual investors, amplifying the 2020 rise of pricey yet popular stocks like Amazon and Tesla.

ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 0.31% 1489.58 Delayed Quote.256.08%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.33% 7.25528 Delayed Quote.18.54%
