Canada Ramps Up Retaliation Against U.S. Over Aluminum Tariff

Canada plans to slap its own tariffs on a range of U.S. products that contain aluminum in retaliation to President Trump's latest move to aggravate one of the world's largest trading relationships.

U.S. Stocks Slip at End of Big Week

U.S. stocks slipped as the latest employment report showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month, though the pace of the recovery stalled.

Covid-19 Pandemic Triggers Wave of Long-Term Unemployment

An increasing number of workers were unemployed for more than three months in July, a signal that the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a lasting economic impact on many people.

Coronavirus-Aid Talks Teeter Amid Lack of Progress

Talks between Democratic leaders and administration officials were on the brink of collapse Friday, setting the stage for President Trump to potentially bypass Congress and take action on his own, after negotiations over jobless aid, funding for states and cities and other coronavirus relief hit an impasse.

Unemployment Rate Fell to 10.2% in July, U.S. Employers Added 1.8 Million Jobs

Employers added 1.8 million jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%, so far recovering less than half of the jobs lost due to the pandemic.

Commercial Real-Estate Bank Loans Are About to Get Real

Commercial real-estate loans to fund malls, offices and the like could end up performing worse than expected.

China Trade Rides a Wave in July After Coronavirus Restrictions Ease

China's exports picked up momentum in July for the second straight month, as global demand recovered with the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Trump Executive Orders Target TikTok, WeChat Apps

President Trump issued a pair of executive orders imposing new limits on Chinese social-media apps TikTok and WeChat, escalating tensions with Beijing and effectively setting a 45-day deadline for an American company to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations.

U.S. Covid-19 Death Toll Tops 160,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 160,000, as parts of the country showed signs that the virus's spread was easing.

How a Tenuous Saudi-Russia Oil Alliance Could Melt Down

Rebounding oil prices have the potential to show the cracks that already exist in the delicate cooperation between the powerful oil-producing nations