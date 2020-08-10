Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/10/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week

Prospects for a new stimulus bill, tensions with China and the pace of new coronavirus infections are weighing on the stock market, though industrial and energy shares rose. 

 
Federal Budget Deficit Shrank in July, CBO Says

The federal budget deficit shrank last month from a year earlier as households and businesses made tax payments that had been delayed from April, the Congressional Budget Office estimated. 

 
Biotech IPOs Beat Record During Pandemic

The recent surge in biotech stocks extends beyond IPOs, as investors chase companies working on potential vaccines to combat Covid-19. But some longtime investors are wary of the run-up and warn there are risks to chasing companies at early stages of development. 

 
Utilities Lose Their Recession Spark

Traditionally seen as recession-proof, utilities have been underperforming the broader U.S. market in the current economic downturn. That may present a buying opportunity for investors harboring doubts about the latest bull market. 

 
Turkish Lira's Fall Drives Concerns for Euro

The renewed pressure on the currency is raising alarms about Turkey's long-term ability to repay its foreign debtors, which include European banks. 

 
Total Seizure in Global Tourism Is a Lingering Threat for Emerging Markets

For some developing economies, income from tourism is the difference between running a current-account deficit and a surplus, and depressed travel volumes put them at greater risk of financial shocks. 

 
One-Third of U.K. Companies Cut Guidance

U.K.-quoted companies issued 165 profit warnings in the second quarter of the year, almost 100 more than the same time a year prior and coming on top of record-breaking earnings downgrades in the first quarter. 

 
New Coronavirus Infections in Some Parts of the U.S. Trend Down

The U.S. reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in about a week, as new infections in some parts of the country trended down. 

 
Domesticity Is a Mixed Blessing for Household Brands

Sales at consumer-staples companies like Nestlé and Unilever have benefited during lockdowns. But their out-of-home businesses will be an eyesore from now on. 

 
Stock Funds Rose 5.1% in July but Bonds Got Cash

Monthly Monitor: Investors in July withdrew a net $41.62 billion from U.S.-stock mutual funds and ETFs and invested a net $79.35 billion in bond funds.

