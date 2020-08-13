Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/13/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Weekly Unemployment Claims Drop Below 1 Million

U.S. unemployment claims fell to less than one million last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March, a sign the labor-market recovery is regaining steam. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver After Jobless Claims Fall

The Dow slipped as data showed fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits and lawmakers in Washington remained far apart on a spending plan. 

 
White House Says Most Coronavirus Job Losses Likely to Be Temporary

Four-fifths of the increase in unemployment between February and May was likely temporary, the Trump administration estimated in a report that said relief spending significantly reduced the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Suburban Home Prices Are Rising. But So Are Most Urban Home Prices

Suburban housing markets have been on a tear as home buyers have sought more space during the coronavirus pandemic. But a new analysis shows home sales in most urban markets are doing nearly as well. 

 
WSJ Survey: Benefits of Extra Unemployment Aid Outweigh Work Disincentive

While economists in the August survey see a bigger third-quarter rebound than they did a month earlier, they still expect the recovery to take a long time. 

 
Trump's Payroll-Tax Deferral Plans Spur Confusion

President Trump's gambit to defer Social Security payroll taxes for the rest of the year and pressure Congress into forgiving them is turning into a logistical challenge, with its rollout complicated by his own unclear statements about the plan. 

 
'The Gold Standard': Why Chinese Startups Still Flock to the U.S. for IPOs

The U.S. remains a magnet for initial public offerings of Chinese technology companies, despite rising political, trade and regulatory tensions between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Coronavirus Projected to Sap More Oil Demand Than Expected

High coronavirus case numbers in several major economies will blunt the recovery of an oil market already beleaguered by low demand, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Cybersecurity Firms Post Strong Quarter Despite Gloomy Economy

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns have left few bright spots in the global economy. The cybersecurity industry might be one of them. 

 
What Wolves Can Teach Us About Covid and the Economy

A predator-prey model can help explain the rise, fall and fresh rise of U.S. Covid cases and why a more forceful response could pay off.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.93% 44.82 Delayed Quote.-32.59%
WTI -0.98% 42.09 Delayed Quote.-32.22%
