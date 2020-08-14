Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels

Households boosted retail spending 1.2% in July, the third straight monthly increase, but new obstacles could hamstring the U.S. economy as it digs out of a severe recession.

U.S. Stocks Waver as Retail Sales Growth Slows

U.S. stocks struggled to find direction, putting major indexes on course to notch meager gains for the week, after new data suggested the continuation of a choppy economic recovery.

U.S. Industrial Production Rises for Third Straight Month

U.S. industrial production increased in July for the third month in a row, as the economy continues its slow recovery.

Muni Defaults Surge, but Yields Don't Follow

The coronavirus has dealt a harsh blow to state and local government finances. But the municipal bond market rolls on.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by 4 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 172, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Libor Troubles Deepen as Deadline for Benchmark's Demise Approaches

Regulators and investors say the move to a replacement rate remains on track despite setbacks including the coronavirus pandemic.

New Covid-19 Cases Top 50,000 in U.S. for Second Straight Day

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 50,000 for the second day in a row, while the seven-day average for new infections was at its lowest level in more than a month.

Capital-Gains Tax Rate Chasm Separates Trump, Biden

President Trump's Republican administration is seeking a 15% rate on capital gains on investments, down from today's 23.8%, while his Democratic rival Joe Biden would raise the top rate to 39.6% to match taxes on ordinary income.

State-Aid Disagreement Proves Big Hurdle for Coronavirus Talks

How much aid to give state and local governments has emerged as one of the widest chasms between negotiators in stalled coronavirus relief talks, with Democrats pressing for more than $900 billion to fill several years' worth of budget holes and Republicans seeking a more modest patch.

China's Recovery Loses Some Momentum as Retail Sales Disappoint Again

Factories continued to lead the recovery, but retail sales remained in negative territory, defying expectations for a second straight month of a return to pre-coronavirus levels.