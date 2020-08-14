Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels

Households boosted retail spending 1.2% in July, the third straight monthly increase, but new obstacles could hamstring the U.S. economy as it digs out of a severe recession. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver as Retail Sales Growth Slows

U.S. stocks struggled to find direction, putting major indexes on course to notch meager gains for the week, after new data suggested the continuation of a choppy economic recovery. 

 
U.S. Industrial Production Rises for Third Straight Month

U.S. industrial production increased in July for the third month in a row, as the economy continues its slow recovery. 

 
Muni Defaults Surge, but Yields Don't Follow

The coronavirus has dealt a harsh blow to state and local government finances. But the municipal bond market rolls on. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by 4 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 172, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Libor Troubles Deepen as Deadline for Benchmark's Demise Approaches

Regulators and investors say the move to a replacement rate remains on track despite setbacks including the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
New Covid-19 Cases Top 50,000 in U.S. for Second Straight Day

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 50,000 for the second day in a row, while the seven-day average for new infections was at its lowest level in more than a month. 

 
Capital-Gains Tax Rate Chasm Separates Trump, Biden

President Trump's Republican administration is seeking a 15% rate on capital gains on investments, down from today's 23.8%, while his Democratic rival Joe Biden would raise the top rate to 39.6% to match taxes on ordinary income. 

 
State-Aid Disagreement Proves Big Hurdle for Coronavirus Talks

How much aid to give state and local governments has emerged as one of the widest chasms between negotiators in stalled coronavirus relief talks, with Democrats pressing for more than $900 billion to fill several years' worth of budget holes and Republicans seeking a more modest patch. 

 
China's Recovery Loses Some Momentum as Retail Sales Disappoint Again

Factories continued to lead the recovery, but retail sales remained in negative territory, defying expectations for a second straight month of a return to pre-coronavirus levels.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.20% 17.165 Delayed Quote.-31.60%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.77% 44.82 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
WTI -0.79% 42.075 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pStocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls
RE
03:44pStocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls
RE
03:43pStocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls
RE
03:41pStocks dip on lukewarm data; oil falls
RE
03:41pCanadian dollar pares its weekly advance as global growth risks weigh
RE
03:39pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal review planned for Saturday postponed - sources
RE
03:38pIndigenous groups in Chile's Atacama push to shut down top lithium miner SQM
RE
03:33pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending August 14, 2020
PU
03:28pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Updated Fingerprinting Process Related to Applications Reviewed by the Federal Reserve
PU
03:20pOil prices down on demand worries, growing supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
3LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
4Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
5VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group