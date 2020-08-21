Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/21/2020 | 01:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher, Led by Tech Shares

Technology stocks pulled major U.S. indexes slightly higher, as a handful of companies continued to power the newly minted bull market. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 173,000

The number of new U.S. coronavirus cases edged up to more than 46,000, while countries including India and South Korea faced a rise in new infections. 

 
U.K. Consumers Remain Gloomy as Coronavirus Worries Persist

U.K. consumer confidence remained at deeply depressed levels in August as Britons waited to see what state the economy will be in once it emerges from the coronavirus crisis, data published Friday showed. 

 
Red Flags Point to Faltering Recovery in Oil

After rebounding from a historic crash this spring, the oil market is back under pressure from the twin forces of rising supply and stalling demand. 

 
Economic Recovery Is Hardly in the Bag

The stock market might be logging new highs, but the economy isn't close to being out of the woods. Thursday's data make that clear. 

 
Green-Energy Shares Rise Along With Joe Biden's Polling

Investors betting that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the election are buying up clean-energy stocks, sending the share prices of some companies to all-time highs. 

 
Extended Montreal Dock Workers' Walkout Rattles Canadian Supply Chains

A strike at Canada's second-busiest port is showing few signs of progress deep into the second week of the walkout, as concerns rise about the damage an extended shutdown could do to the Canadian economy. 

 
ECB Signals Readiness to Boost Stimulus if Required

European Central Bank officials signaled that they could roll out new monetary stimulus in the fall to shore up economic growth, as the region wrestles with rising unemployment and a possible wave of corporate bankruptcies, according to the minutes of their latest policy meeting. 

 
Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged Even as Lira Plumbs Record Lows

The Turkish central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's demand to keep it low, but leaving the emerging economy exposed to further capital flight and a potential currency crisis similar to the selloff that beset Turkey two years ago. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 1.1 Million in Latest Week

New applications for unemployment benefits rose last week after a series of declines, showing that the labor market's recovery from the effects of the pandemic remains uneven.

