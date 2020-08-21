Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher, Led by Tech Shares

Technology stocks pulled major U.S. indexes slightly higher, as a handful of companies continued to power the newly minted bull market. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Top 173,000

The number of new U.S. coronavirus cases edged up to more than 46,000, while countries including India and South Korea faced a rise in new infections. 

 
UK Retail Sales Rose in July as Coronavirus Lockdown Eased

U.K. retail sales rose in July as stores, bars and restaurants reopened after months of closure to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. 

 
U.K. Consumers Remain Gloomy as Coronavirus Worries Persist

U.K. consumer confidence remained at deeply depressed levels in August as Britons waited to see what state the economy will be in once it emerges from the coronavirus crisis, data published Friday showed. 

 
Red Flags Point to Faltering Recovery in Oil

After rebounding from a historic crash this spring, the oil market is back under pressure from the twin forces of rising supply and stalling demand. 

 
Economic Recovery Is Hardly in the Bag

The stock market might be logging new highs, but the economy isn't close to being out of the woods. Thursday's data make that clear. 

 
Green-Energy Shares Rise Along With Joe Biden's Polling

Investors betting that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the election are buying up clean-energy stocks, sending the share prices of some companies to all-time highs. 

 
Extended Montreal Dock Workers' Walkout Rattles Canadian Supply Chains

A strike at Canada's second-busiest port is showing few signs of progress deep into the second week of the walkout, as concerns rise about the damage an extended shutdown could do to the Canadian economy. 

 
ECB Signals Readiness to Boost Stimulus if Required

European Central Bank officials signaled that they could roll out new monetary stimulus in the fall to shore up economic growth, as the region wrestles with rising unemployment and a possible wave of corporate bankruptcies, according to the minutes of their latest policy meeting. 

 
Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged Even as Lira Plumbs Record Lows

The Turkish central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's demand to keep it low, but leaving the emerging economy exposed to further capital flight and a potential currency crisis similar to the selloff that beset Turkey two years ago.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 44.66 Delayed Quote.-31.56%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.66% 7.2499 Delayed Quote.22.44%
WTI -0.80% 42.537 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:11aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on August 20, 2020
PU
05:00aSun International partner to become sole owner of Sun Dreams
RE
04:15aS.Africa's Nedbank says half year profit will fall by over two-thirds
RE
04:15aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Consumer Confidence Index
PU
03:38aSouth African rand extends gains versus weak dollar
RE
03:36aS.Africa's Eskom halts power cuts after recovering three coal units
RE
03:25aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 14 August 2020
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk
2BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
3NOVARTIS AG : NOVARTIS : Multiple-Sclerosis Drug Kesimpta Gets FDA Approval
4WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : WILLIAMS GRAND PRIX HOLDINGS PLC : Sale of Williams Grand Prix Engineering ..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Mexico to get at least 2,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine to test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group