News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/24/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average

The three companies are set to replace Exxon, Pfizer and Raytheon in the index, in changes prompted by Apple's planned four-to-one stock split announced last month. 

 
S&P 500 Sets Another High on Potential Coronavirus Treatment

The FDA's emergency-use approval of convalescent plasma prompted increased appetite for stocks, giving the S&P 500 index a fresh record. 

 
Money Funds Waive Charges to Keep Yields From Falling Below Zero

Many investment firms are waiving charges on money funds to keep the yields that investors earn from dropping below zero-the latest sign of how a $5 trillion piece of the financial system is bracing for new pressure as interest rates plummet. 

 
World Trade Organization Sides With Canada in Lumber Dispute With U.S.

The World Trade Organization sided with Canada in the latest flare-up in a decades-old row with the U.S. over lumber imports, ruling the Trump administration incorrectly claimed in 2017 that its northern neighbor was improperly subsidizing production. 

 
China's Economy, Bouncing Back, Gains Ground on U.S.

China's inflation-adjusted economic output is projected to expand to roughly 70% of that of the U.S. this year-a seven-percentage-point increase and China's largest advance on the U.S. in a single year. 

 
Oil and Gasoline Prices Climb Ahead of U.S. Gulf Coast Storms

Oil and gasoline futures rose as two back-to-back storms that are on track to hit the Gulf of Mexico this week prompted the shutdown of some production in the region. 

 
Chinese Home Buyers Paid Huge Deposits but Now Worry They'll Be Left With Nothing

Financial stress at an upmarket developer is rattling Chinese families who paid big deposits for unbuilt homes-showing the risks in presales, one of the sector's favorite funding tools. 

 
Recent NY Fed Surveys Offer Hints Into Policy Review Choices

At the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated a simple message about the future of the central bank's monetary policy, saying "We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates." 

 
New Covid-19 Cases in U.S. Fall to Lowest Level in More Than Two Months

The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. fell to 34,567 on Sunday, reaching its lowest level in more than two months and notching a ninth straight day with fewer than 50,000 new cases. 

 
FDA Authorizes Convalescent Plasma for Covid-19 Use

The emergency-use authorization comes after preliminary studies supported the benefits of the antibody-rich plasma taken from recovered Covid-19 patients.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.87% 235.57 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.35% 28308.46 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.95% 42.22 Delayed Quote.-41.23%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.19% 159.37 Delayed Quote.-11.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 45.02 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 11626.173314 Delayed Quote.32.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 11379.718047 Delayed Quote.26.07%
PFIZER LIMITED 4.93% 4825.1 End-of-day quote.14.23%
PFIZER, INC. -0.10% 38.84 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
S&P 500 1.00% 3431.28 Delayed Quote.5.15%
WTI 0.03% 42.431 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
