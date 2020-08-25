Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/25/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Senior U.S., Chinese Officials Say They Are Committed to Phase-One Trade Deal

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials said they were committed to carrying out the phase-one trade accord between the two nations, the two governments said, after the sides discussed the pact on Monday evening. 

 
Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average

The three companies are set to replace Exxon, Pfizer and Raytheon in the index, in changes prompted by Apple's planned four-to-one stock split announced last month. 

 
S&P 500 Sets Another High on Treatment Hopes

The FDA's emergency-use approval of convalescent plasma for coronavirus victims prompted increased appetite for stocks, giving the index a fresh record. 

 
China's Economy, Bouncing Back, Gains Ground on U.S.

China's inflation-adjusted economic output is projected to expand to roughly 70% of that of the U.S. this year-a seven-percentage-point increase and China's largest advance on the U.S. in a single year. 

 
Oil and Gasoline Prices Climb Ahead of U.S. Gulf Coast Storms

Oil and gasoline futures rose as two back-to-back storms that are on track to hit the Gulf of Mexico this week prompted the shutdown of some production in the region. 

 
Researchers Report Covid-19 Reinfection in Hong Kong

Researchers have documented a case of Covid-19 reinfection, offering evidence that patients who have recovered from the viral disease could be infected a second time, months after the initial episode. 

 
New Covid-19 Cases in U.S. Fall to Lowest Level in More Than Two Months

The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. fell to 34,567 on Sunday, reaching its lowest level in more than two months and notching a ninth straight day with fewer than 50,000 new cases. 

 
World Trade Organization Sides With Canada in Lumber Dispute With U.S.

The World Trade Organization sided with Canada in the latest flare-up in a decades-old row with the U.S. over lumber imports, ruling the Trump administration incorrectly claimed in 2017 that its northern neighbor was improperly subsidizing production. 

 
Money Funds Waive Charges to Keep Yields From Falling Below Zero

Many investment firms are waiving charges on money funds to keep the yields that investors earn from dropping below zero-the latest sign of how a $5 trillion piece of the financial system is bracing for new pressure as interest rates plummet. 

 
Chinese Home Buyers Paid Huge Deposits but Now Worry They'll Be Left With Nothing

Financial stress at an upmarket developer is rattling Chinese families who paid big deposits for unbuilt homes-showing the risks in presales, one of the sector's favorite funding tools.

