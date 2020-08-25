Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Senior U.S., Chinese Officials Say They Are Committed to Phase-One Trade Deal

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials said they were committed to carrying out the phase-one trade accord between the two nations, the two governments said, after the sides discussed the pact on Monday evening. 

 
Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average

The three companies are set to replace Exxon, Pfizer and Raytheon in the index, in changes prompted by Apple's planned four-to-one stock split announced last month. 

 
German Q2 GDP Drop Revised Up in Second Estimate

The German economy's plunge in the second quarter wasn't as steep as reported in the first release but it was still the largest decline in output since the beginning of gross domestic product calculations in 1970, the German statistics office Destatis said. 

 
S&P 500 Sets Another High on Treatment Hopes

The FDA's emergency-use approval of convalescent plasma for coronavirus victims prompted increased appetite for stocks, giving the index a fresh record. 

 
China's Economy, Bouncing Back, Gains Ground on U.S.

China's inflation-adjusted economic output is projected to expand to roughly 70% of that of the U.S. this year-a seven-percentage-point increase and China's largest advance on the U.S. in a single year. 

 
Oil and Gasoline Prices Climb Ahead of U.S. Gulf Coast Storms

Oil and gasoline futures rose as two back-to-back storms that are on track to hit the Gulf of Mexico this week prompted the shutdown of some production in the region. 

 
Researchers Report Covid-19 Reinfection in Hong Kong

Researchers have documented a case of Covid-19 reinfection, offering evidence that patients who have recovered from the viral disease could be infected a second time, months after the initial episode. 

 
New Covid-19 Cases in U.S. Fall to Lowest Level in More Than Two Months

The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. fell to 34,567 on Sunday, reaching its lowest level in more than two months and notching a ninth straight day with fewer than 50,000 new cases. 

 
World Trade Organization Sides With Canada in Lumber Dispute With U.S.

The World Trade Organization sided with Canada in the latest flare-up in a decades-old row with the U.S. over lumber imports, ruling the Trump administration incorrectly claimed in 2017 that its northern neighbor was improperly subsidizing production. 

 
Money Funds Waive Charges to Keep Yields From Falling Below Zero

Many investment firms are waiving charges on money funds to keep the yields that investors earn from dropping below zero-the latest sign of how a $5 trillion piece of the financial system is bracing for new pressure as interest rates plummet.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.87% 235.57 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.35% 28308.46 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.95% 42.22 Delayed Quote.-39.50%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.19% 159.37 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 45.2 Delayed Quote.-32.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 11626.173314 Delayed Quote.32.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 11379.718047 Delayed Quote.26.07%
PFIZER LIMITED 4.93% 4825.1 End-of-day quote.14.23%
PFIZER, INC. -0.10% 38.84 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
S&P 500 1.00% 3431.28 Delayed Quote.6.21%
WTI 0.01% 42.487 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aIndian govt consumption key to demand growth in economy, cenbank says
RE
04:13aGerman business morale brightens more than expected in August
RE
04:11aThai court to decide on Thai Airways restructuring request in September
RE
04:07aEXCLUSIVE : Belarus won't introduce capital controls to stop rouble slide - central bank
RE
03:58aFrance to guarantee three billion euros in quasi-equity loans for SMEs
RE
03:55aSouth Africa's Nedbank Group CFO Raisibe Morathi resigns
RE
03:47aRaging Chinese stocks revive memories of 2015 crash
RE
03:45aChina's tech-heavy ChiNext rallies for second day on historic market reform
RE
03:41aDollar slips, trade-related currencies rise on successful U.S.-China phone call
RE
03:38aDollar slips, trade-related currencies rise on successful US-China phone call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : Asian stocks boosted by fresh U.S.-China trade hopes
3CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : Kirin, China Mengniu give up on sale deal for Australia's Lion-Dairy
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
5S&P, Nasdaq close at new highs as Wall Street rides bull momentum

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group