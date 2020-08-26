Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/26/2020 | 01:16am EDT
S&P Edges Higher to Record Close

Investors were cheered by trade talks among senior U.S. and Chinese officials following weeks of escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Covid Crisis Drives Historic Drop in Global Trade

Global trade flows collapsed in the spring, marking the largest fall in two decades, as coronavirus lockdowns disrupted air and sea transport and dealt a blow to the demand for many consumer and investment goods. 

 
China's Top Diplomat Begins Europe Tour Aiming to Rekindle Cooling Ties

China's top diplomat began a weeklong tour of Europe seeking to counter growing wariness of Beijing's increasingly assertive foreign policy amid the coronavirus pandemic and worsening relations between Beijing and Washington. 

 
New U.S. Covid-19 Cases Remain Below Last Week's Levels

Daily new U.S. coronavirus infections rose slightly but continued their downward longer-term trend, as some states worked to manage outbreaks through natural disasters and universities grappled with outbreaks. 

 
U.S. Treasury Yields Rise After Trade Progress

China and the U.S. say they are committed to executing the phase-one trade deal between the two countries. 

 
China PBOC Injects $28.93 Bln of Liquidity via Reverse Repos

China's central bank on Wednesday pumped $28.93 billion of liquidity into the financial system through its reverse repurchase agreements in a bid to maintain adequate funds. 

 
New Zealand's NZX Halts Trading

The operator of New Zealand's stock exchange halted trading on Wednesday to deal with a connectivity issue, having closed early a day earlier because of a cyberattack. 

 
U.S. Finds Vietnam Manipulated Currency

The Treasury Department's determination will open the door to tariffs on tires from Vietnam and provide the first test case of a Trump administration initiative to tariff countries for alleged currency manipulation. 

 
U.S. Home-Price Growth Held Steady in June

Home-price growth held flat in June, as measured by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, as home sales started to rebound following the pandemic-related lockdowns. 

 
Mortgage Refinance Surcharge Delayed by Fannie, Freddie

The mortgage finance giants will delay a 0.5% surcharge on refinanced home loans by three months, their regulator said.

