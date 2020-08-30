Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Trade and Jobs

The U.S. employment report highlights a week of data that will offer some of the first indications of economic activity in August. 

 
China's Factory Activity Expanded at Slower Pace in August

An official gauge of China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August, as the country's small manufacturers struggled to survive while massive floods hurt production. 

 
Stocks Log Big Weekly Gains

The S&P 500 wrapped up its best week since early July, driven by improving economic data and signals from the Federal Reserve that the central bank plans to keep interest rates low for an extended period. 

 
Covid-19 Cases Top 25 Million World-Wide

The U.S. recorded 47,161 new cases Saturday, the sixth straight day of increasing daily tallies. 

 
Coronavirus Has Left Banks With Lots of Cash and Little to Do With It

Profits are down. Margins are low. Banks are bracing for a wave of soured loans. On the other hand, they're raking in fees and deposits. 

 
A Flexible Fed Means Higher Inflation

The central bank's new inflation policy means almost any action is justified-and what that means for markets. 

 
The Fed Lays Out New Goals, but Its Tools Could Be Lacking

No one expects the Federal Reserve's policy shift will boost growth right away. The pandemic is devastating broad swaths of the economy. But once the crisis recedes, the central bank will rely on economic stimulus tools that may be less powerful today than they were when the Fed used them last decade. 

 
Revamped Dow's Gap With S&P 500 Is Set to Widen

Even with a new divisor and three new components, the Dow Jones Industrial Average falls short of matching tech's influence in the S&P 500-and that could mean a widening performance shortfall for the Dow. 

 
China Tightens Tech Export Rules Amid TikTok Talks

China announced new restrictions on artificial-intelligence technology exports that could further complicate the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, while intensifying the tech battle between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Coupon-Clipping Fades Into History as Covid-19 Accelerates Digital Shift

Redemptions of digital coupons in the U.S. have surpassed redemptions of paper coupons for the first time as more people shop online.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28653.87 Delayed Quote.0.40%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 11995.854518 Delayed Quote.37.36%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.60% 11695.633408 Delayed Quote.30.35%
S&P 500 0.67% 3508.01 Delayed Quote.8.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aChina's blue-chip index hits over 5-year high on upbeat services data, foreign inflows
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aChina's offshore yuan strengthens to 6.8449 per dollar, strongest level since july 1, 2019
RE
08/30New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted
RE
08/30RBI governor rules out stagflation, expects consumer inflation to moderate - FT
RE
08/30China's slower factory growth eclipsed by robust services in boost to economic recovery
RE
08/30Japan shares jump on hopes Abe successor may continue current policies
RE
08/30California coronavirus deaths rise by at least 29 on sunday to 12,940 total vs 12,911 previous day - reuters tally
RE
08/30U.s. coronavirus deaths rise by at least 360 on sunday to 183,133 total vs 182,773 previous day - reuters tally
RE
08/30California coronavirus cases rise by at least 2,661 on sunday to 704,738 vs 702,077 previous day - reuters tally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Australia shares wobble ahead of cenbank rate decision; NZ falls
3NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED : NOVA EYE MEDICAL : Records FY20 Net Profit After Tax of $35.7 Million
4M2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
5PIERER MOBILITY AG : PIERER MOBILITY AG: Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group