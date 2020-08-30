Economy Week Ahead: Factories, Trade and Jobs

The U.S. employment report highlights a week of data that will offer some of the first indications of economic activity in August.

China's Factory Activity Expanded at Slower Pace in August

An official gauge of China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace in August, as the country's small manufacturers struggled to survive while massive floods hurt production.

Stocks Log Big Weekly Gains

The S&P 500 wrapped up its best week since early July, driven by improving economic data and signals from the Federal Reserve that the central bank plans to keep interest rates low for an extended period.

Covid-19 Cases Top 25 Million World-Wide

The U.S. recorded 47,161 new cases Saturday, the sixth straight day of increasing daily tallies.

Coronavirus Has Left Banks With Lots of Cash and Little to Do With It

Profits are down. Margins are low. Banks are bracing for a wave of soured loans. On the other hand, they're raking in fees and deposits.

A Flexible Fed Means Higher Inflation

The central bank's new inflation policy means almost any action is justified-and what that means for markets.

The Fed Lays Out New Goals, but Its Tools Could Be Lacking

No one expects the Federal Reserve's policy shift will boost growth right away. The pandemic is devastating broad swaths of the economy. But once the crisis recedes, the central bank will rely on economic stimulus tools that may be less powerful today than they were when the Fed used them last decade.

Revamped Dow's Gap With S&P 500 Is Set to Widen

Even with a new divisor and three new components, the Dow Jones Industrial Average falls short of matching tech's influence in the S&P 500-and that could mean a widening performance shortfall for the Dow.

China Tightens Tech Export Rules Amid TikTok Talks

China announced new restrictions on artificial-intelligence technology exports that could further complicate the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, while intensifying the tech battle between the world's two largest economies.

Coupon-Clipping Fades Into History as Covid-19 Accelerates Digital Shift

Redemptions of digital coupons in the U.S. have surpassed redemptions of paper coupons for the first time as more people shop online.