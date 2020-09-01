Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/01/2020 | 03:16am EDT
China Private Manufacturing Gauge Rises to Near-Decade High

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in nearly a decade in August, supported by strong domestic and external demand and faster production activity. 

 
RBA Keeps Rates Steady, Boosts Term Funding

The Reserve Bank of Australia is maintaining the policy position it first established in March to combat the economic downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, but expanded the size of its term funding facility to A$200 billion. 

 
U.S. Stocks Post Biggest Monthly Gains Since April

U.S. stocks wavered with the S&P 500 slipping, but the benchmark still finished August with a 7% advance marked by consistent daily gains. 

 
U.S. Increasingly Uses Trade Blacklist for Foreign Policy Goals

In the past, the list was more closely tied to violations of U.S. export control regulations, international trade experts say. 

 
Top Fed Official Says New Framework Provides More Humble Approach to Setting Rates

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank needed to be more skeptical of models that predict higher inflation when setting interest-rate policy, given the weak response of inflation to lower levels of unemployment over the past decade. 

 
South Korea to Continue to Step Up Stimulus

South Korea's government has proposed an 8.5% national budget increase for next year, signaling it would continue to step up stimulus to pull Asia's fourth-largest economy from the pandemic-induced slowdown. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Turn Lower

Prices of natural gas were dragged down by cooler-than-expected weather and reduced demand for gas-powered cooling as the end of summer approaches. 

 
U.S. Surpasses Six Million Reported Covid-19 Cases

The U.S. exceeded six million confirmed coronavirus cases, roughly three weeks after the toll reached five million. But the pandemic is showing signs of easing in hard-hit states California and Florida. 

 
Indian Economy Contracted at Record Rate Last Quarter

India's economy shrank by a record 23.9% last quarter-the biggest blow the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to a major economy so far-as a nationwide lockdown and fear of the fast-spreading pandemic strangled spending. 

 
Buy Pfizer, Dump Salesforce? Exiles on Wall Street Are Worth a Look

Investors can still find value among Dow Jones Industrial Average castaways.

