Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT
China Private Manufacturing Gauge Rises to Near-Decade High

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in nearly a decade in August, supported by strong domestic and external demand and faster production activity. 

 
RBA Keeps Rates Steady, Boosts Term Funding

The Reserve Bank of Australia is maintaining the policy position it first established in March to combat the economic downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, but expanded the size of its term funding facility to A$200 billion. 

 
U.S. Stocks Post Biggest Monthly Gains Since April

U.S. stocks wavered with the S&P 500 slipping, but the benchmark still finished August with a 7% advance marked by consistent daily gains. 

 
U.S. New Coronavirus Infections Slow to Lowest Level in More Than Two Months

The U.S. recorded fewer than 34,000 new Covid-19 cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, continuing a slowdown in new infections. 

 
U.S. Increasingly Uses Trade Blacklist for Foreign Policy Goals

In the past, the list was more closely tied to violations of U.S. export control regulations, international trade experts say. 

 
Top Fed Official Says New Framework Provides More Humble Approach to Setting Rates

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank needed to be more skeptical of models that predict higher inflation when setting interest-rate policy, given the weak response of inflation to lower levels of unemployment over the past decade. 

 
South Korea to Continue to Step Up Stimulus

South Korea's government has proposed an 8.5% national budget increase for next year, signaling it would continue to step up stimulus to pull Asia's fourth-largest economy from the pandemic-induced slowdown. 

 
Natural-Gas Prices Turn Lower

Prices of natural gas were dragged down by cooler-than-expected weather and reduced demand for gas-powered cooling as the end of summer approaches. 

 
Indian Economy Contracted at Record Rate Last Quarter

India's economy shrank by a record 23.9% last quarter-the biggest blow the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to a major economy so far-as a nationwide lockdown and fear of the fast-spreading pandemic strangled spending. 

 
Buy Pfizer, Dump Salesforce? Exiles on Wall Street Are Worth a Look

Investors can still find value among Dow Jones Industrial Average castaways.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 28430.05 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 12110.697612 Delayed Quote.37.36%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.68% 11775.455982 Delayed Quote.31.24%
PFIZER LIMITED -3.18% 4594.85 End-of-day quote.8.78%
PFIZER, INC. -0.32% 37.79 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
S&P 500 -0.22% 3500.31 Delayed Quote.8.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35aHong Kong July retail sales plunge as spending, tourism evaporate
RE
05:34aEurope's inflation plunge to raise red flags at ECB
RE
05:34aGerman GDP will reach pre-crisis level in 2022 - minister
RE
05:34aItalian Unemployment Rate Increased in July for Third Straight Month
DJ
05:33aLawsuit says McDonald's discriminates against Black franchisees
RE
05:32aGermany sees V-shaped recovery from coronavirus shock
RE
05:29aSouth African state firms seeking billions of rand in bailouts, govt says
RE
05:28aAstraZeneca bolsters COVID-19 vaccine supply with new deal
RE
05:23aArgentina defuses default crisis with 'massive' debt deal
RE
05:22aSamsung leader Jay Y. Lee indicted in South Korea on allegations concerning 2015 merger
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..
3NTS ASA : NTS : Økte driftsinntektene i 2. kvartal 2020
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine
5SANOFI : SANOFI : Kevzara Phase 3 Trial for Covid-19 Failed to Meet Primary Endpoint

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group