News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
09/01/2020 | 07:16am EDT
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Factory Data

Manufacturing activity in August is likely to offer a view into the strength of the recovery in the American economy. 

 
Factories Cut More Jobs Despite Signs of Tentative Recovery

Factories in Asia and Europe are slowly recovering from the sharp falls in output that accompanied lockdowns designed to contain the novel coronavirus, but continue to cut jobs in the face of an uncertain outlook. 

 
Fuel Rebound Fizzles, Challenging Economy, Industry

After demand for gasoline surged from mid-April to late June, lingering caution among drivers and delayed office and school reopening plans are hindering the recovery in energy markets. 

 
Beauty Stocks Face New Reality Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With no clear end date to coronavirus restrictions in sight, makeup sales are likely to remain depressed and will continue to weigh on the results of beauty companies. 

 
RBA Keeps Rates Steady, Boosts Term Funding

The Reserve Bank of Australia is maintaining the policy position it first established in March to combat the economic downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, but expanded the size of its term funding facility to A$200 billion. 

 
U.S. New Coronavirus Infections Slow to Lowest Level in More Than Two Months

The U.S. recorded its smallest number of daily coronavirus cases in months, continuing a slowdown in new infections, though public health experts warned there could be a resurgence when schools reopen. 

 
China Private Manufacturing Gauge Rises to Near-Decade High

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in nearly a decade in August, supported by strong domestic and external demand and faster production activity. 

 
U.S. Increasingly Uses Trade Blacklist for Foreign Policy Goals

In the past, the list was more closely tied to violations of U.S. export control regulations, international trade experts say. 

 
Top Fed Official Says New Framework Provides More Humble Approach to Setting Rates

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank needed to be more skeptical of models that predict higher inflation when setting interest-rate policy, given the weak response of inflation to lower levels of unemployment over the past decade. 

 
South Korea to Continue to Step Up Stimulus

South Korea's government has proposed an 8.5% national budget increase for next year, signaling it would continue to step up stimulus to pull Asia's fourth-largest economy from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

