Fed Official Says Economy Faces High Uncertainty, Prominent Risks

A top Federal Reserve official, Lael Brainard, said the economy faces substantial risks-including the premature withdrawal of government spending to support growth-and will require continued stimulus from the central bank.

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher on New Factory Data

U.S. stocks rose after manufacturing data showed the economy continues to bounce back from the coronavirus shutdown.

Germany Expects V-Shaped Economic Rebound From Coronavirus

Germany's economy is recovering faster than was anticipated a few months ago, helped by a mild and short coronavirus lockdown, a large-scale fiscal stimulus, and Berlin's close trade links with China, according to new government forecasts.

Demand for Houses Boosts Home Construction

Home builders attribute their robust sales to low interest rates, a shortage of existing homes for sale and consumer willingness to move farther from city centers in exchange for more space.

Copper Hits Two-Year High on China Rebound

Strong manufacturing data from China and a weakening U.S. dollar pushed copper prices to their highest level since June 2018.

U.S., Global Factory Output Picks Up, but Jobs Picture is Mixed

U.S. factory output continued to grow in August, according to a pair of surveys released Tuesday, but the picture for employment was mixed.

Fuel Rebound Fizzles, Challenging Economy, Industry

After demand for gasoline surged from mid-April to late June, lingering caution among drivers and delayed office and school reopening plans are hindering the recovery in energy markets.

Beauty Stocks Face New Reality Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

With no clear end date to coronavirus restrictions in sight, makeup sales are likely to remain depressed and will continue to weigh on the results of beauty companies.

RBA Keeps Rates Steady, Boosts Term Funding

The Reserve Bank of Australia is maintaining the policy position it first established in March to combat the economic downturn brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, but expanded the size of its term funding facility to A$200 billion.

New U.S. Covid-19 Cases Slow to Lowest Level in Two Months

The U.S. recorded its smallest number of daily coronavirus cases in months, continuing a slowdown in new infections, though public-health experts warned there could be a resurgence as schools reopen.