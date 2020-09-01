Mnuchin Urges Congress to Pass More Stimulus Funding

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to appropriate more money to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, saying at a hearing Tuesday that he was ready to sit down with Democratic leaders to resume negotiations.

Fed Official Says Economy Faces High Uncertainty, Prominent Risks

Lael Brainard, a top Federal Reserve official, said the economy faces substantial risks, including the premature withdrawal of government spending, and would require continued stimulus from the central bank.

U.S. Stocks Finish Higher on New Factory Data

U.S. stocks rose after manufacturing data showed the economy continues to bounce back from the coronavirus shutdown.

Why Manufacturing Is So Strong in a Pandemic

U.S. factories have more than made up ground lost in the pandemic, in contrast to services, because they benefit from pent-up demand and dollars not spent on pre-Covid activities.

NYSE Direct Listings Hit Snag

An influential group of institutional investors took an unusual regulatory step in a last-ditch effort to block the plan.

Germany Expects V-Shaped Economic Rebound From Coronavirus

Germany's economy is recovering faster than was anticipated a few months ago, helped by a mild and short coronavirus lockdown, a large-scale fiscal stimulus, and Berlin's close trade links with China, according to new government forecasts.

Demand for Houses Boosts Home Construction

Home builders attribute their robust sales to low interest rates, a shortage of existing homes for sale and consumer willingness to move farther from city centers in exchange for more space.

Copper Hits Two-Year High on China Rebound

Strong manufacturing data from China and a weakening U.S. dollar pushed copper prices to their highest level since June 2018.

U.S., Global Factory Output Picks Up, but Jobs Picture is Mixed

U.S. factory output continued to grow in August, according to a pair of surveys released Tuesday, but the picture for employment was mixed.

Fuel Rebound Fizzles, Challenging Economy, Industry

After demand for gasoline surged from mid-April to late June, lingering caution among drivers and delayed office and school reopening plans are hindering the recovery in energy markets.