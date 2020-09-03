Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, a possible sign of a slowly improving labor market and the impact of a new measurement method. 

 
U.S. Stocks Pause After Dow's Run Past 29000

Investors took a pause following a sharp rally that sent the blue-chips index to its highest since February. Meanwhile, data showed new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, a possible sign of a slowly improving labor market. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Widest Since 2008 in July as Imports Outpaced Exports

The U.S. trade deficit widened in July, as Americans' appetite for foreign-made goods bounced back while exports rose more modestly. 

 
Oversupply of Easy Money Sends European Borrowing Rates to Record Low

The interest rate that European banks use to lend among themselves plumbed new depths this week in a sign of how credit markets have been distorted by central banks' aggressive measures this year. 

 
Brazilian Company Suzano Bets the Bond Market on Emission Cuts

As Brazil struggles with deforestation, one of the country's largest paper manufacturers is pitching investors a new type of security that will cost the company money if it fails to meet greenhouse gas-reduction targets. 

 
Big Gains in Black-Owned Firms From Juneteenth Bets Prove Fleeting

Investors piled into shares of some Black-owned businesses in June amid widespread racial-justice protests, and two banks saw their shares spike higher. 

 
U.S. New Coronavirus Infections Inch Lower as Cases Surge in India

The U.S. reported fewer than 40,000 new coronavirus cases as infections in some previously hard-hit states showed signs of easing, while the virus continued to spread in other parts of the world, including India. 

 
Fed's Daly Says More Fiscal Support Important for Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Wednesday that reduced government support efforts will slow the economic recovery if they aren't restored. 

 
Derby's Take: Fed Officials Praise New Approach to Inflation Target

Two Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that the central bank's new policy-making framework will improve the odds of achieving the Fed's job and inflation goals, while offering few clues if the central bank will provide additional support to the economy. 

 
Warren Buffett and the Market That Foreign Money Forgot

Many international investors have been checking out of Japanese stocks, but keeping exposure to a cash-rich and cheaply priced market is a sensible proposition.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.45% 327837.59 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.49% 6.2991 Delayed Quote.42.81%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.31% 900.5 End-of-day quote.122.87%
SUZANO S.A. -4.13% 49.01 End-of-day quote.23.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aSouth Africa's Eskom to reduce power cuts on Friday
RE
11:39aNasdaq falls 5% in tech-fueled selloff
RE
11:36aBritish commercial property exchange eyes first five listings this year
RE
11:28aGlobal stocks fall on tech weakness, dollar gains
RE
11:20aDollar holds gains, shrugging off drop in jobless claims
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:58aUP, DOWN AND SIDEWAYS : a voter's guide to U.S. economic data
RE
10:47aU.S. Trade Gap Widened in July -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk praises CureVac as among most innovative firms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group