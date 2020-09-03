Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, a possible sign of a slowly improving labor market and the impact of a new measurement method.

U.S. Stocks Pause After Dow's Run Past 29000

Investors took a pause following a sharp rally that sent the blue-chips index to its highest since February. Meanwhile, data showed new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, a possible sign of a slowly improving labor market.

U.S. Trade Deficit Widest Since 2008 in July as Imports Outpaced Exports

The U.S. trade deficit widened in July, as Americans' appetite for foreign-made goods bounced back while exports rose more modestly.

Oversupply of Easy Money Sends European Borrowing Rates to Record Low

The interest rate that European banks use to lend among themselves plumbed new depths this week in a sign of how credit markets have been distorted by central banks' aggressive measures this year.

Brazilian Company Suzano Bets the Bond Market on Emission Cuts

As Brazil struggles with deforestation, one of the country's largest paper manufacturers is pitching investors a new type of security that will cost the company money if it fails to meet greenhouse gas-reduction targets.

Big Gains in Black-Owned Firms From Juneteenth Bets Prove Fleeting

Investors piled into shares of some Black-owned businesses in June amid widespread racial-justice protests, and two banks saw their shares spike higher.

U.S. New Coronavirus Infections Inch Lower as Cases Surge in India

The U.S. reported fewer than 40,000 new coronavirus cases as infections in some previously hard-hit states showed signs of easing, while the virus continued to spread in other parts of the world, including India.

Fed's Daly Says More Fiscal Support Important for Recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Wednesday that reduced government support efforts will slow the economic recovery if they aren't restored.

Derby's Take: Fed Officials Praise New Approach to Inflation Target

Two Federal Reserve officials said Wednesday that the central bank's new policy-making framework will improve the odds of achieving the Fed's job and inflation goals, while offering few clues if the central bank will provide additional support to the economy.

Warren Buffett and the Market That Foreign Money Forgot

Many international investors have been checking out of Japanese stocks, but keeping exposure to a cash-rich and cheaply priced market is a sensible proposition.