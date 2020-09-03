Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/03/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares

U.S. stocks fell sharply in their worst showing since June, driven by a broad decline in many of the technology companies that have led the market higher in recent months. 

 
Economy Is Limping, but Revenue Is Soaring at Wall Street's Banks

Investment-banking and trading revenues hit an eight-year high in the first half, a counterintuitive boom that shows the heavy hand of the Federal Reserve and the gulf between financial markets and the real economy. 

 
Cleveland Fed President Says Monetary Policy Is Well Communicated

The Federal Reserve has adequately and appropriately telegraphed its intentions to keep interest rates low for a long time to support the U.S. economy through the coronavirus pandemic-induced downturn, making any more explicit interest-rate guidance less urgent, said Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester. 

 
Chicago Fed's Evans Worries Politics Is Holding Up Support for Economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said the U.S. economy needs continued support from the government and he is worried elected officials are fighting too much to deliver it. 

 
Covid-19 Pandemic Ravages World's Largest Developing Economies

From India to Mexico and Brazil, the world's biggest developing countries are witnessing some of the steepest economic contractions on record, throwing tens of millions out of work and turning back the clock on gains against poverty. 

 
France Reveals $118 Billion Plan to Relaunch Economy

France detailed a plan Thursday to inject $118 billion into its economy, which has taken an outsize beating from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Widest Since 2008 in July as Imports Outpaced Exports

The U.S. trade deficit widened in July, as Americans' appetite for foreign-made goods bounced back while exports rose more modestly. 

 
U.S. Officials Call for Caution Before Holiday Weekend as Infections Inch Lower

Officials hope to prevent another surge in coronavirus cases, as the U.S. reported about 40,000 new infections. 

 
Emerging-Market Bond Funds Face Reckoning

The Covid-19 pandemic is a reminder that assets designed to produce higher returns in good times can post outsize losses when things go wrong. 

 
Brazilian Company Suzano Bets the Bond Market on Emission Cuts

As Brazil struggles with deforestation, one of the country's largest paper manufacturers is pitching investors a new type of security that will cost the company money if it fails to meet greenhouse gas-reduction targets.

