News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/07/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Global Stocks Mixed as Investors Weigh Tech Resilience

Global stocks were mixed after wild swings in tech shares dragged markets lower last week. U.S. stock trading is closed for the Labor Day holiday. 

 
Companies Brace for Profit Hit From Euro Rally

The euro's sharp rally this year is seen as a vote of confidence by investors on the prospects for Europe's economic recovery. But companies and their shareholders are bracing for pain. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Exports, Inflation and Unemployment

Inflation is in focus during a relatively light week for economic data. August consumer prices for China are out Wednesday and for the U.S on Friday. 

 
U.S.-China Chip-War Collateral Damage Will Range Far and Wide

New Trump administration rules look likely to choke off equipment sales to China's leading chip maker-and hit chip-making equipment makers where it hurts. 

 
Sudden Volatility in Tech Stocks Unnerves Investors

The market roller-coaster ride into the Labor Day weekend confronted investors with fresh questions about the soundness of the technology-led advance in major stock indexes. 

 
China's Exports Ramp Up as Countries Emerge From Lockdowns

China's export machine gained steam in August as countries gradually recovering from coronavirus lockdowns, including the U.S., snapped up more Chinese-made goods. 

 
China Exports Are Booming and Trade Surplus Is Widening-Why Is the Yuan Weak?

Falling imports, rising exports, fewer tourists heading abroad and an advantage in yields should benefit the Chinese yuan, but it has moved surprisingly little. 

 
Treasury and Delaware Sign Pact to Boost Sanctions Enforcement

The agreement is intended in part to more quickly investigate violations by nonfinancial companies whose beneficial owners may be concealed in Delaware. 

 
German Industrial Production Loses Pace

German industrial production rose 1.2% in July, far less than expected, suggesting the recovery of Europe's biggest economy is slowing. 

 
How to Navigate the Fog of Sustainable Investing

Can environmental, social and governance risks be quantified? With the notable exception of carbon emissions, probably not-but that doesn't mean the exercise isn't useful for investors.

