News Release - Canada Energy Regulator responds to incident at Enbridge Line 3 pump station

News Release
For Immediate Release
May 1, 2020 - Calgary, AB - Canada Energy Regulator
The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has been notified by Enbridge of an above ground release of approximately 150 cubic metres of sweet crude oil. The incident occurred at the company's Herschel pump station in Saskatchewan. There is no risk to public safety.
Enbridge reported that the majority of the spill was contained to company property with limited oil migrating to adjacent municipal land. No watercourses have been affected and precautionary wildlife protection measures are in place. Surface clean-up is underway with removal of contaminated soil to follow.
A CER inspection officer is on site to monitor and assess the company's clean-up, and verify that all reasonable actions are being taken to protect workers and the environment. In its response, the CER is following all federal and provincial health authority directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Enbridge Line 3 Indigenous Advisory Monitoring Committee (IAMC) has been notified of the incident and is being kept up to date.
The incident was reported to the CER in accordance with regulations and appropriate federal, provincial and municipal authorities have also been notified. The CER's priority is to make sure that people are safe and that property and the environment is protected.
Associated Links
Contacts
Chantal Macleod
Communications Officer
Canada Energy Regulator
Email: chantal.macleod@cer-rec.gc.ca
Telephone: 403-966-5036
Telephone: 403-292-4800
Telephone (toll free): 1-800-899-1265
Facsimile: 403-292-5503
Facsimile (toll free): 1-877-288-8803
Date modified: 2020-05-01
Disclaimer
National Energy Board - Government of Canada published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 21:33:10 UTC