News from Washington: August 12-16

08/16/2019

Read this week's headlines below.

Click here to read the full report.

  • Prevented Planting Skyrockets, Corn Prices Drop
  • Recession Alarm Bells Are Ringing
  • EPA Dicamba Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • Pelosi Talks USMCA With Ag Groups
  • Closer Look at Enforcement Snag in USMCA Talks
  • DNC Seizes on Trump, Farmers as Ag Stress Ticks Up
  • China Looks to Another Round of Retaliation
  • USDA Clarifies Terms of Deal with ERS Union
  • EPA Exempts 4B Gallons Of Biofuels From RFS
  • Trump Officials Defend ICE Raids
  • USDA Takes Up Heirs' Property Issues
  • Final 'Public Charge' Rule Tees Up Legal Battle
  • Trump's Trade Comments Irk Wheat Growers
  • Interior Eases Endangered Species Rules

Disclaimer

Ohio Agribusiness Association published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 21:56:03 UTC
